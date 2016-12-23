Jacksonville Jaguars: Finding A Coach to Save Blake Bortles

Gus Bradley failed in a big way trying to turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around. Not only did he fail to win, but he may have ruined the quarterback as well.

Last year it looked like Blake Bortles was ready to take his career in the stratosphere. He threw for over 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading three fourth quarter comebacks. So how did he sink to such a low in 2016? There are plenty of possibilities. Too many sacks (136 in 44 games) being a big one. A limited running game.

Truthfully it all comes back to the coaching. Gus Bradley and his staff just haven’t been equal to the task of developing a young quarterback. Jacksonville as a result is faced with a big decision. In a recent notebook, Adam Schefter of ESPN laid out the problems Jacksonville faces. Either they cut bait or try to salvage the young quarterback.

“Bortles has more support in Jacksonville than he does elsewhere around the league. Some have scoffed at his skills and believe Jacksonville would be better off finding another option. But again, options are not abundant. If Jacksonville’s new coach can’t land Garoppolo, McCarron or Glennon, then there might not be a better option than taking Bortles’ fifth-year option year and working with him to see if he can be saved and developed. But as usual, teams that have coach questions usually have quarterback questions. Caldwell still believes in Bortles; the question is whether Jacksonville’s new head coach also will.”

Historically that can be a slippery slope in the NFL. Hiring a head coach in the NFL just for the express purposes of fixing the quarterback. Ask the Chicago Bears how the Marc Trestman-Jay Cutler experiment went. Or Chip Kelly for Colin Kaepernick. If it doesn’t work, the failure can be spectacular in scope. Still, there are examples of success too. Mike Shanahan did wonders for John Elway. Jim Caldwell has Matthew Stafford playing like an MVP.

The key in making a success out of such a move is two-fold. Can the coach and play coexist and does the system fit the skill set? Often the biggest mistake made is not recognizing that physical and mental compatibility are paramount. Keeping this factors in mind, who is the name that should interest the Jaguars the most for Bortles.

Get ready for a surprise. It’s Mike Shula.

This is not one of the hot names on the circuit at present. No surprise given the struggles the Carolina Panthers are going through. Even so it doesn’t discount what the offensive coordinator has accomplished. He turned Cam Newton into an MVP and that Panthers unit into a yards and points machine. Newton shares a similar body type and skill set to Bortles in terms of size, arm strength and mobility. So Shula would know exactly how to use him.

Then there is the fact he’s the son of a Hall of Fame head coach. Don Shula is the winningest in NFL history That genetic connection may not guarantee success, but it doesn’t hurt his chances. He’s been around the league for a good amount of time, building his experience and paying his dues. The man has patiently waited for his turn.

Best of all he’s familiar with the Jaguars organization. He was quarterbacks coach from 2007 to 2010, during which time helped David Garrard become a Pro Bowler. This is the guy they want to fix whatever’s broken. Whether they realize that over the next month or so is impossible to predict. All that can be said is if anybody might embrace the challenge of turning Bortles around, it would be him.

