Jacksonville Jaguars Draft: Jabrill Peppers Is Worth Consideration as Top Pick

Jabrill Peppers is a safety by trade but is capable of playing cornerback. His versatility make him worth considering as Jacksonville’s top draft pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the fourth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Three budding stars will be off the board when Jacksonville makes its pick. Jabrill Peppers is an intriguing selection and worth considering drafting due to his athleticism.

He is comparable to Charles Woodson.

Peppers should be given careful consideration due to his versatility. Peppers is 6’1″ and weighs 209 pounds which would be a physical presence in the Jaguars secondary. His size and athleticism makes him worth taking the risk as the number four overall selection.

There are objections to taking Pepper that high. Many have pointed to the lack of a pass rush. Jonathon Allen is the popular pick. Peppers is worth the risk. He is not locked in at one position.

Several Ways Jacksonville Could Exploit All of Peppers’ Worth

First, Peppers would vastly improve the special teams. He would be a bigger, stronger return man. He has worked extensively in that role the last two seasons, including one return for a touchdown.

Second, Peppers would be able to run pass routes. He has worked on his receiving skills via jugs machine. If the receiving corps were thinned by injury again in 2017, Peppers’s versatility presents opportunities for him to possibly prove his worth by stepping into that role.

Third, Peppers would be a weapon on offense in a special formation. He was the wildcat quarterback at Michigan. Just like in the case of Denard Robinson, he might make a good running back.

Finally, Peppers would bring a tenacity into the secondary. Whether as a corner or at safety, he would be able to lock down in coverage. He would be a run stopper and play close to the line of scrimmage in certain schemes.

Jabrill Peppers has the special talent that the Jaguars need. His worth on offense, defense and special teams make him the selection in the first round. Jacksonville should not let that gem slip past them.

