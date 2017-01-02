Jacksonville Jaguars Defense Prevents A Jacksonville Victory

The Jacksonville Jaguars were winning the game 20-17. Indianapolis had no timeouts and needed to go 75 yards to win the game. The Jaguars defense prevents Jacksonville from winning.

The Jacksonville Jaguar defense was playing very well today. First of all, Jacksonville forced three punts on the first three Indianapolis Colts possessions. The Jaguars led the Colts 17-3 at halftime. Most noteworthy, Jacksonville’s defense prevents a Jaguar victory late in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars defense had four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception. The Jacksonville special teams blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and that led to the go ahead field goal. Seems like Jacksonville would roll to victory and end the season with two straight wins.

Dan Skuta blocked the Indy punt which set up the Jaguar offense at the Colt 30 yard line. With 1:54 left to play, Jacksonville was looking to run the clock. Three run plays later Jason Myers kicked the go ahead field goal. Jaguars were winning 20-17.

Jacksonville’s defense prevents the victory with bend and break defense.

Myers’ deep kickoff places the Colts 75 yards away from winning the game. The Jaguars had to kill 1:33 off the clock to seal the win. The Colts had used all their timeouts on the last Jacksonville drive.

First down, the Colts run the ball for nine yards. Second and nine, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throws a completion to the Jaguar 49 yard line. The clock stops due to Malik Jackson kicking the ball. The Colts are able to line up as the referee sets the ball.

As a result, Luck throws down to the 29 yard line. Luck spikes the ball. Second down, Colts pass to the 15 yard line with forty seconds left. The Jaguars are offsides as Luck spikes the ball on first down.

Consequently, due to the penalty, the ball is moved to the ten yard line. So far it appears that Jacksonville is lined up in the defense that prevents victory. Twenty eight seconds on the clock and the Colts pass completion moves them to the one. Luck spikes the ball.

Second and goal, on the one yard line, both teams line up. The Jaguars look to be in man-to-man defense. The ball is snapped, immediately the Jaguars settled into a zone. Luck found the open window in the zone. Touchdown Colts and the bend and break defense prevents the Jacksonville victory.

