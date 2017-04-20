Jacksonville Jaguars: 2017 Schedule Released

It was a year of disappointment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can this team rebound in 2017. What pitfalls are on the schedule ahead?

It seems like every offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars do their due-diligence when it comes to free agency and the draft. Then the games that count for real begin and the problems start. We have not seen this franchise in the playoffs since 2007. The club’s combined record the past nine seasons is a horrid 42-102. The Jaguars have lost at least 11 games each of the past six years and finished tied for the third-worst record in the NFL (3-13) in 2016.

Of course, we are roughly five months away from the start of a new season. And there is hope for every team. Jacksonville will now be led by fulltime head coach Doug Marrone. And legendary Tom Coughlin is in charge of football operations. It should be a fascinating year.

Meanwhile, here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

This year’s free-agent haul includes plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball. The club has added defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye, strong safety Barry Church and inside linebacker Audie Cole. The team also swung a deal for left tackle Branden Albert, sending tight end Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins. Jacksonville also signed tight end Mychal Rivera away from the Oakland Raiders.

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t won a division title since 1999, when then-head coach Coughlin led the franchise to the best record in the NFL and one victory away from the Super Bowl. It would be quite story if the club could win the AFC South for the first time. But stranger things have happened.

