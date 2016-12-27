Jack Del Rio has no regrets about keeping Derek Carr in the game

The Oakland Raiders entered Week 16 as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They left with a win over the Colts, but they’re no longer as strong as they were one week prior. That’s because Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in the game, ending his season for one of the league’s breakout teams.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter with the Raiders leading the Colts by 19 points, which makes it even more heartbreaking for everyone in Oakland – and for all NFL fans, in general. Jack Del Rio is an aggressive coach and it almost always works in his favor, but this was one instance where keeping his star quarterback in a 19-point game did more harm than good.

Despite the injury, Del Rio has no regrets about his decision.

“When you end up looking at the final score, we won by eight points; we won by one score basically,” Del Rio said, via ESPN. “Andrew Luck, people here in the Bay Area, I think, have a pretty good understanding of what he is capable of. I know I do.”

Luck has a history of leading his team to comeback victories, doing so 13 times in his career.

“We felt like you had to keep the pedal down on that opponent, that quarterback in that game,” Del Rio said. “You’re talking about a team facing elimination. We knew we were going to get everything they had to close the game anyway they could, and we were prepared for that.”

The Raiders still have an outside shot at winning it all with Matt McGloin at the helm, but without Carr, their odds are much, much slimmer. They’ll need the defense to step up in a big way to make up for the downgraded offensive attack sans Carr.