Jabrill Peppers Leaves Michigan, Declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Jabrill Peppers forgoes his senior season at Michigan without a championship

College football will lose one of the most versatile players in recent memory, as Jabrill Peppers declares for the NFL Draft.

Peppers announced his decision to forgo his final collegiate season on Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging it was one of the toughest decisions of his young life.

Sports Illustrated had the exclusive interview and announcement from Peppers, and released the story in correlation to a Tweet from Peppers.

Thank you @UMichFootball –@CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I’m declaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE! https://t.co/19aVtcFAtK — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 10, 2017

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers said in his interview with SI. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

Peppers is known for being a hybrid linebacker/safety in college, but his role at the next level is still a question. Many wonder if his 6-foot, 208 pound frame can hold up in the NFL where players are bigger and stronger. Which position he’ll play in the NFL is another area of concern based on his size.

While primarily playing defense, Peppers registered 955 snaps at 15 different positions, including running back, wide receiver, and return specialist. His role on special teams is most likely to carry over to the NFL, but coaches most-likely will not overuse a prospect such as Peppers.

Peppers is projected to be a mid-first round pick when the NFL Draft opens up in Philadelphia this spring. Factors such as his combine performance, ability to add healthy weight, and establish a primary position could bump him into the top-10 if a team falls in love with his athleticism.

