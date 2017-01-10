Jabrill Peppers declares for the 2017 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines star Jabrill Peppers has officially declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

After weeks of anticipation and speculation, Michigan Wolverines star playmaker Jabrill Peppers has officially made a decision on his NFL future, and he’ll be declaring for the 2017 NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Peppers has officially decided to forgo his redshirt junior season and declare for the draft. He’s expected to be a first round pick after a exciting season that included an invitation to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The decision isn’t necessarily a surprise, but no one knew what to expect considering Peppers had been so quiet regarding his decision while shooting down rumors that he had declared.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Peppers told Thamel. “I’m choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It’s something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two.”

NFL draft scouts continue to debate as to whether or not Peppers can be a star at the next level. Most agree that Peppers will be best suited as a safety and return man, but some think he could play outside linebacker or possibly even move to offense given his elite athleticism and instincts.

As a safety prospect, Peppers is my No. 3-ranked player at the position behind LSU’s Jamal Adams and Ohio State’s Malik Hooker. While he’s a phenomenal athlete, he’s still developing as a more complete safety, especially in pass coverage. The right coaching staff could try and turn Peppers into a hybrid linebacker/safety or “spur” much like Shaq Thompson with the Panthers or Deone Bucannon with the Cardinals.

It must have been a tough position for Peppers, but now he can begin to prepare for his professional career.

This article originally appeared on