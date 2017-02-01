J.J. Watt cleared for football activities

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has been cleared to resume football activities after undergoing back surgery in the fall.

Watt spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery and confirmed that his rehab is complete and he’s now back to training in order to prepare for the 2017 NFL season.

“We’re now past the whole rehab process,” Watt said, via HoustonTexans.com. “So, from this point forward my offseason is really a regular offseason now. So, it’s full training.”

Watt says he’ll certainly be working on improving his core strength in order to make sure his back stays healthy going forward.

“There’s a lot of added core work to my workouts just to make sure that I really solidify my core and make sure that that’s fully locked in to protect my back again in the future, but other than that I’m fully training like I’ve regularly been training in the offseasons,” Watt said.

With Watt going into his seventh NFL season, he says he’s actually changed his workouts.

“I’ve changed my workouts,” Watt said. “I’ve tweaked my workouts to make sure that I do everything possible to be smart about the way I do things moving forward.”

It’s amazing how fast Watt’s career has gone by. He turns 28 years-old next month and really needs to make sure he does everything he can to take care of his body if he wants his career to last into his 30’s.

