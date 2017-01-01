J.J. Nelson Hauls In Unreal Circus Catch on Sideline (Video)

Arizona Cardinals wideout J.J. Nelson hauled in one of the more ridiculous circus catches of the season in Week 17.

Just like the Arizona Cardinals as a whole this season, wide receiver J.J. Nelson has been inconsistent throughout the year. He was the immensely frustrating type of wideout that would have a monstrous week, but then essentially disappear for two weeks after. Rinse, repeat. That said, there’s no denying his talent and his ability to make ridiculous plays like his catch in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Nelson was going deep down the right sidelines on the Rams and Carson Palmer was looking at the speedy receiver. He uncorked a bomb and it was right on point for his man. However, the coverage was solid and disrupted things. All that ultimately ended up doing, though, was make Nelson look more impressive.

The Cardinals receiver stopped his route to turn to try and make a play on the throw while not having the defensive back impeding the catch. In doing so, though, he lost his footing and went to the ground. While that happened, he still managed to get a touch on the pass. That touch then popped the ball up right to Nelson who kept his wits and was able to haul it in off his tip to himself. Oh yeah, he did all this while somehow staying inbounds:

Let’s just watch this @_ThaJizzleMan catch on loop for the rest of the day. Incredible. #BeRedSeeRed https://t.co/kAMv3emoqK — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Simply ridiculous on so many levels is about all you can say about J.J. Nelson here. The speed and quickness to make the initial touch is crazy, but not as impressive as the concentration to somehow tip it to himself and then make the catch without hitting the white.

This year was lost early on for the Cardinals as it was clear they weren’t the team many thought they were. With that said, they still have a bright future throughout their roster. And with plays like this, it’s not hard to see why J.J. Nelson is likely a part of those plans.

