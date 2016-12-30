It’s Fitting for 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick to Face the Seahawks in Likely Finale

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick might be playing his final game for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. And its fitting for the signal-caller to go up against his long-time nemesis.

San Francisco 49ers fans need not be reminded of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fade-route pass attempt to wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the waning minutes of the 2014 NFC Championship game.

And yet that moment — the tipped ball by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and subsequent interception — stands as the lasting image of Kap versus his NFC West rivals.

All combined, Kaepernick has had almost no success against Seattle over his career.

Fast forward to Week 17 of the 2016 season.

The Niners host the Seahawks in a seemingly meaningless game for one team and a contest with playoff implications on the line for the other.

And the game might be Kap’s last in a 49ers uniform as well.

Who knows what Kaepernick’s future might be next season. He could opt out of his current contract and test the free-agent market. And it’s just as likely the 49ers part ways with him too.

Regardless, one should expect plenty of changes between both parties after this weekend.

Colin Kaepernick Numbers vs. Seahawks

That playoff bout in Seattle resulted in yet another heartbreaking postseason defeat for 49ers fans.

Kaepernick threw for a mere 153 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions. And one might argue he’s never been the same quarterback since.

Over the rest of his career, Kap owns a 52.7 completion percentage against the Seahawks. Seattle has picked him off seven times — by far the most by any opponent in the NFL. Kaepernick’s net passer rating is a lowly 55.9, which ranks third lowest behind the Oakland Raider (54.4) and Carolina Panthers (42.0) in regular-season games.

Needless to say, the Seahawks have Kap’s number.

Kaepernick, of course, didn’t play Seattle when these two teams faced off earlier this season. Now-backup QB Blaine Gabbert was starting. Although one could argue Gabbert’s performance in that game led directly to Kaepernick reassuming his starting duties.

Still, it’s ironic for San Francisco fans’ likely last images of Kap in a Niners uniform to be going up, and likely struggling, against a stout Seahawks defense.

Playoff Implications

For the 49ers, Week 17 might only have a slight impact on the NFL Draft order. Not much more.

But this contest is important for Seattle.

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. But the Seahawks are in a fight with the Atlanta Falcons for a crucial No. 2 seed and first-round bye. The Detroit Lions are still in the mix too.

If Seattle wins and the New Orleans Saints beat or tie the Falcons, the Seahawks get the No. 2 seed. But if the Niners win, and the Green Bay Packers beat or tie the Lions, Seattle is forced into the Wild Card round.

And all of this could be negated by a Falcons victory anyway, which would give them the No. 2 seed.

Both the Seahawks versus and Saints versus Falcons games kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. So that means Seattle head coach Pete Carroll won’t likely be resting his starters and saving them for the playoffs.

And that also means Kaepernick will be going up against the best the Seahawks have to offer.

In all likelihood, we’ll be expecting the same kind of results seen against Seattle over Kap’s career.

If that’s going to be it for Kaepernick in San Francisco, it couldn’t get any more ironic.

