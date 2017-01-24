It May Be Time For Adam Jones To Leave

Dashcam footage of the Bengals’ Adam Jones doesn’t portray him positively. This is another offseason distraction that shouldn’t be happening.

When you’re a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, winning a playoff game is your main focus. But, when other distractions start to crop up, there’s a limit to what you want to deal with. Adam Jones is awaiting trial, after being arrested. Now, the video that shows what happened is available to the public. Police have released the profanity-laced footage of Jones after incidents at Cincinnati’s Millennium Hotel. The images are shocking and truly disturbing.

During longer footage, Jones can be heard asking what his charges are and cursing at Sgt. Jarrod Cotton. Jones is visibly upset that the officer was interested in only arresting him and not getting the whole story. He was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, and other charges. Police say Jones was banging on the Millennium’s glass door when he was arrested.

Unfortunately, Jones is no stranger to the law, since being in Bengals’ stripes. In 2013, he was acquitted after a woman claimed he punched her while outside a downtown nightclub. The Judge ruled that the initial aggressor was the woman. He ruled that the punch came after she poured beer on Jones. Video from the club’s surveillance camera showed the woman pointing a beer bottle towards Jones’ face.

Earlier in 2013, Adam paid fines for disorderly conduct after making offensive remarks at a traffic stop. In 2011, the Bengals’ cornerback pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at another Cincinnati club. He was shouting profanities and pulling away while police attempted to arrest him.

This Is Not How A Captain Leads

The Bengals re-signed Jones before he walked away in the 2016 free agency chaos. Let’s not get it twisted. When Jones is on his game, he’s a force to be reckoned with. The guys at Pro Football Focus ranked him as one of the top 10 free agents on the market. He sat at No. 3 on their list. At that time, Jones allowed a passer rating of 60.0 when he was targeted by opposing signal callers. He was honored with his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. Marvin Lewis made him a defensive captain to start the 2016 campaign.

Enough is enough. There comes a time when a leader has to take on the mantle of responsibility and show their worth. On the field, Jones has truly been a force. His ability to shut down receivers is mind-blowing. But, there has to be a delicate balance. Fans only know the musclebound, athletic machines they see on the field. Beneath the hard, football-induced exterior, there are situations that may need to be addressed. When Jones got that “C” on his chest, it was a signal to change. So far, it’s been for the worst.

Jones has been quoted as saying Lewis saved his life and he considers him a father figure. But, with all that’s happened since being signed by the Bengals, one has to wonder. A true father figure is able to change the mindset of someone who looks up to them.

What Jones is doing doesn’t help the locker room situation. A complete 180-degree shift is what makes the most serious impact.

Time Will Surely Tell The Facts

To say Jones is guilty because he’s a star football player with cash is wrong. But, to say he was wrong as a man would be correct. Fans don’t see the human side of the players they worship. It’s mostly a number on their back, stats, and glimpses of their face without a helmet. There’s more to any athlete than that. But, it’s up to the individual player to get that image across.

There have been apologies issued from both Jones and the Bengals. The NFL is waiting to see if he violated conduct policy. Really? Unfortunately, fans have heard this before. Damage control is a wonderful thing. Yet, when it’s a continuous situation…something needs to be done.

Adam is a man…nothing more. He deserves the same benefit of the doubt as anyone else. But, when the antics start to mount, it may be time to part ways with the problem. Here’s to hoping things get better for Adam. His talent shouldn’t be wasted. But, Bengals brass has a short fuse when it comes to public image…it may be time for him to leave.

This article originally appeared on