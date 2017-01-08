Is Vance Joseph the man for the Broncos job after playoff loss?

After Miami’s defensive performance vs. Pittsburgh, should the Denver Broncos consider Vance Joseph as head coach after they interview him?

Denver Broncos fans got to see the Pittsburgh Steelers dismantle the Miami Dolphins in the final AFC Wild Card game.

The reason myself as well as fans were watching (except for the football of course) was to see how Vance Joseph, a Broncos head coach candidate, would do against a top offense.

It was not the performance they were looking to see. Le’Von Bell ran all over the Dolphins defense and Antonio Brown had two touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards.

If I am a Denver Broncos fan, I am a bit concerned with Vance Joseph after seeing that performance. He is set to interview with the Broncos later on this week.

Is Vance Joseph the man for the job after that performance? It is a bit difficult to tell after one bad game.

Vance Joseph D horrible so far. Mega yds after catch. Statistically MIA Def one of NFL's worst. Not sure why he's the fit for DEN. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 8, 2017

When Gary Kubiak first announced his retirement and the coaching search began, Vance Joseph was one of the leading candidates for the job.

Did his position in the horse race take a hit after the defensive performance? It could have been.

Let’s not forget that before the Broncos hired Kubiak back in 2015, Vance Joseph was the front runner for the job.

But when all is said and done, the Denver Broncos are looking for the best head coaching candidate. If Joseph ends up becoming that guy, so be it.

I honestly believe that it will be between him and Kyle Shanahan. However, the Broncos can’t make a move with Shanahan until the Falcons’ season is over.

It will be interesting to see where the Broncos go in their coaching search after the performance Miami showed on Sunday.

From my eyes, I think Kyle Shanahan took a slight lead in the race for the Denver Broncos head coaching job.

But don’t count out Vance Joseph yet.

This article originally appeared on