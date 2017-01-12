Is the Los Angeles Chargers new logo actually not terrible?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new logo, but is it really a awful as everyone is trying to make us think it is?

We now live in a world where the Los Angeles market has two NFL teams once again. A year into the Rams occupancy, the Chargers have decided to finally move north and return to where the originally started their professional football journey.

But a lot has changed since 1960, including what we define as art. There’s a chance Andy Warhol might be into the whole hipster thing that is happening, and beatniks were very much a thing in 60s California — but the standard for art has changed.

Nothing is more evident than the visceral reaction to the new Los Angeles Chargers logo, one that looks like it was scribbled out at the last minute so that there could be something to present. This is a very stupid thing, and the logo is getting killed on social media for very obvious reasons.

As soon as it was revealed, the Chargers new logo drew not so positive reaction:

The Chargers have a new logo. It might be stolen from an Arena Football League team. pic.twitter.com/VcSLkCiDcH — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 12, 2017

Guess it's better than the second place logo choice. pic.twitter.com/qVaecVC6rr — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 12, 2017

Here’s the question though: is this new Chargers logo really that awful? There’s a lot of negativity in the world, so do we really need to direct our rage and aggression towards something as simple as text artwork?

Yes – yes we do.

Is the new Chargers logo actually not a tire fire on a canvas?

No, it’s awful and deserves the hate. But let’s be real about why we hate this new, unoriginal and poorly thought out logo.

This bland ripoff of a logo perfectly epitomizes how big of a disaster this whole Los Angeles move has been. Dean Spanos has been looking to get the Chargers out of San Diego for a while now, and the decision to finally do so seems extremely rushed.

The team announced the move overnight. The team is playing in the StubHub Center — the home of an American soccer team and owner of 27,000 seats. Now the team has a logo that looks like someone thought we’d all forgotten what the Los Angeles Dodgers logo has looked like for the last half-century.

The logo isn’t the problem; the rage isn’t at the design. There is a lot of unhappiness with the fact the Chargers — a team that really didn’t have to move — are now moving to a market that has historically displayed a disinterest in the NFL.

This bogus, half-assed “new” logo is just a representation of that.

