Is Ownership Stake a Holdup of Peyton Manning to Colts Front Office Talks?

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, if there are indeed secret negotiations between Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay and legendary franchise quarterback Peyton Manning for a front office role, that the latter’s desired ownership stake could be a potential holdup:

“The question is whether Manning, whom many thinks has ownership aspirations, would do anything without equity,” wrote Florio on Thursday. “Which then makes the question whether Irsay would shave off a few percentage points to ensure that the value of the franchise will be enhanced by the tireless efforts Peyton Manning would bring to the annual quest for football supremacy.”

Manning already has an ownership stake in Papa John’s, so why not bring better ingredients and football to the Colts too?

Bad jokes aside, bringing back Manning to the Colts franchise would make the most nationwide noise of any potential leadership change this offseason–maybe of any team in the NFL ever.

Nationwide, he’s on our side.

As one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and having brought a Super Bowl XLI Championship to the Colts–while breaking nearly every passing record in the process, Manning is nothing short of a god-like figure in Indianapolis.

After all, Lucas Oil Stadium is essentially “The House that Manning Built”–although we’re more than happy to have Andrew Luck play in it now.

It makes sense that Irsay could potentially want to bring Manning back to reinvigorate the fanbase and create the most buzz compared to any other NFL franchise–maybe ever.

It apparently won’t come without a cost; however, as Manning could request an ownership stake–and rightfully so, which puts a damper on the possibility of any potential reunion.

Having wanted to keep the Colts purely in the family, Irsay may not want to concede any ownership interest to Manning–especially where even a few shaved ownership points can result in the loss of millions of dollars annually.

Manning would no doubt help the franchise’s sales and marketing department, which would help to limit some of that potential loss–at least in the short-term.

Next year’s season ticket sales? Cha-ching.

That being said, if Manning flops–which does seem pretty unlikely given the recent success of John Elway and #18’s brilliant football mind, this is one move that Irsay simply can’t undo.

Specifically, Manning would still theoretically have his ownership stake no matter how he performs as a general manager.

Once he’s in, he’s in. That’s it.

However, it may not be the worst idea to have the franchise’s iconic player around during games, practices, and events–even if he does. Sorry, some times, there’s shoes that even the Colts mascot of the year, Blue, simply will never fill.

No one knows for sure exactly what’s going on between Manning, Irsay, and the Colts, but it would not be shocking if an ownership stake is in fact the potential holdup–as it would seem to be a pretty significant sticking point if talks are true.

