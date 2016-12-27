Is it time to look for another defensive coordinator?

The Chicken or the egg? That is the question the Tennessee Titans are staring at with Dick LeBeau.

What I mean is, do the Titans need to address defensive coordinator or is there just a lack of talent on this football team. Is it the DBs failing to make plays, or are they not in a position to do so? Is the pass rush bad or are they just not getting great calls? Is there a talent issue with the linebackers that explain why they disappear for long periods or time, or are the not put in a position to thrive?

I have been hyper critical of Dick LeBeau at time this year, not because I don’t like him as a person or because I don’t think that he has been a good coach, but because some things I just don’t understand.

On 3rd down and long, the Titans have sent 4 or fewer rushers too many times this season and too often the offense converts downs and distances that they shouldn’t. I don’t spend time on the practice field, so maybe the Titans just don’t have anyone to blitz that they think can make an impact.

It isn’t even micro examinations of play calls. Look at what opposing teams have done to the Titans.

Cody Kessler: 26-41, 336 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Matt Barkley: 28-54, 316 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs and he had a NFL record number of drops

Trevor Siemian: 35-51, 334 yards, 1 TD

Blake Bortles: 26-38, 325 yards, 1 TD

And those are just the quarterbacks that I am not sure will have a starting job next year, that isn’t even including Andrew Luck, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Rivers, etc.

The Titans have also gotten progressively worse as a pass rushing unit despite facing some suspect offensive lines. Sure players like Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are playing well, but they were also pretty good before LeBeau took the reigns.

Maybe there is an issue with the talent on this defense, maybe in year 2 with the Titans it will look completely different and revamped, heck maybe he will turn Kevin Dodd and whoever the Titans add this year into a great 2-deep pass rush unit.

I honestly don’t know what could happen if he stays on, but there is a strong chance that Rex Ryan who just got fired could be the next Wade Phillips. Meaning, an elite defensive coordinator that just doesn’t work well as a head coach.

Rex Ryan calls aggressive defensive plays that may be the key to winning some division games. With some talent already on the defense, imagine what he could do with a pass rush duo like Orakpo and Morgan?

Maybe he could take Jurrell Casey and make him as dominant as Kyle Williams or Muhammad Wilkerson. Maybe he could find a cornerback he loved in the draft and make him into the next Darrell Revis. Maybe he could turn Avery Williamson into Bart Scott in his prime.

The point is, Rex Ryan has developed some All-Pro and Hall of Fame players and figured out ways to make them shine. With a crucial offseason coming up, could you imagine getting a top-5 defensive coordinator on this team? Someone who preaches turnovers and impact plays instead of bend-but-don’t-break?

After a heartbreaking loss it is possible I am overreacting, so maybe nothing changes at all. But, if the Titans could have gotten more turnovers this season they wouldn’t have needed to win out from Week 13 to get into the playoffs.

Instead, this team is 23rd in the NFL in takeaways despite playing Brock Osweiler, Phil Rivers Matt Barkley, and Blake Bortles twice. All of those QBs are on teams in the top-10 in terms of interceptions thrown.

If there isn’t a change it needs to be because they are sold on Dick LeBeau’s scheme being better in year 2.

