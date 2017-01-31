Ironman Warren Moon explains how Tom Brady could play until age 45

HOUSTON — Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon played in the NFL until he was 44 years old.

He’s one of only two quarterbacks in NFL history (along with Brett Favre) to have a quarterback rating better than 80 after turning 40 years old.

If anyone knows what it would take for Tom Brady to follow through on his wish to play until age 45, it’s Moon.

So does the former Oiler, Viking, and Seahawk think Brady can do it?

“Absolutely.”

But it won’t be easy.

Moon says that a lot of luck comes into play — Brady will have to stay away from major injuries if he wants to make it.

But:

“The way he plays: he gets rid of the ball fast, he doesn’t take a pounding, and he’s so regimented in the way he takes care of his body — I think he can do it,” Moon told FoxSports.com after visiting The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday.

Brady said Monday night that he has no intent to stop playing anytime soon.

“[I’ll play for] as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself. I got a good routine. It has gotten better as the years have gone on,” Brady said. “It’s nice to feel better as the season goes. To be an older player and have the mental experience and then to also feel great physically, I think it’s a great benefit for me. Hopefully I can keep going. I don’t see any end in sight.”

Brady is notorious for his intense (and secretive) workout regimens and diet. He’s claimed to have never eaten a strawberry or consumed a cup of coffee — two things he credits for his longevity.

Moon, who is now 60 but somehow still looks like he could take a few snaps, was equally obsessive with his longevity 20 years ago.

Moon cited a book by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan as a major help in his quest to play for as long as he could. That convinced him that flexibility was the answer — which makes sense now, but was a fairly radical idea in the late 90s.

“I did massage twice a week, chiropractor twice a week, did acupuncture. I did a lot of different things to get my body ready, especially after the age of 36,” Moon said.

Moon also had a “pitch” count that he used in the regular season.

“I gave a lot of reps to my backup quarterback — it put less wear-and-tear on my arm and I kept my arm strength later in the season,” Moon said. “At 38, 39. “I thought to myself ‘how am I still playing like this?'”

But Moon thinks there’s something larger in play with Brady and his unparalleled success at age 39.

“What’s really keeping him going this year, I’m sure, is what the league did to him,” Moon said.

What happens if Roger Goodell hands Brady the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Sunday’s game?

“After he wins his fifth Super Bowl, is he still going to be motivated? He’s going to have to find something new.”