Inside The Iggles’ imaginary Nelson Agholor divorce decree

We hate to say we told you so, but we told you so.

We truly don’t want to toot our own horns on this one. The writers and editors of Inside The Iggles would rather tell you that Nelson Agholor‘s exceeded all of our expectations, and we now have to write a retraction. Our love for the Philadelphia Eagles is equal to all of yours, and truthfully, we believe we our love surpasses that of anyone else. No one wants to see the Eagles succeed more than us. Still, the marriage of Agholor and the Eagles must continue for at least two more years. There’s money involved, and it’s too expensive to break ties. It’s almost like the two have children, and that’s the only reason they’re staying together.

What you may have missed:

Back on June 8th of this year (2016), we told you it was time for Agholor to go. We could see it then. That statement was met with both anger and criticism. Now, he represents a healthy salary that’s being paid by the Eagles. He’s too expensive to cut, and now the curiosity about him has been replaced by certainty. This guy can’t get it done. There isn’t one NFL team that will trade for him. Don’t believe us? Put on your imaginary general manager hat for a second. You’ve got a team to build, and you’re responsible for their success. Would you give up a sixth-round pick for him?

We call Agholor to the stand:

There was the off-season incident at the adult entertainment club, and then, you have to think of the abysmal performances on gamedays. He’s been ranked at the bottom of the list for starting wide receivers on more than one occasion by Pro Football Focus.

He was on the field for 71 snaps and was targeted four times against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a nice catch against the Dallas Cowboys, but he stepped out of bounds first so it didn’t count. Then, there was the Zach Ertz touchdown that was called back against the Seattle Seahawks because “you know who” couldn’t line up correctly, and for many, that was the last straw.

Want your voice heard? Join the Inside the Iggles team!

We’d like to file for divorce on the basis of irreconcilable differences:

At best, he’s a fourth option at wide receiver, and at worst, he’s a practice squad guy who shouldn’t even be on an active roster. What Chip Kelly saw is anyone’s guess, but based on Chip’s resume, evaluating NFL talent isn’t really his strong suit.

Don’t get us wrong. There’s still time, and some of the blame has to be given to wide receivers coach Greg Lewis. Agholor may never warrant the first-round selection that was spent on him, but he has time to be decent. We hope he can be. As head coach Doug Pederson would say, “He’s an Eagle. He’s one of us”. Truer words have never been spoken because we’re stuck with him now, and we’re stuck with him for the foreseeable future.

Let’s all hope everything works out. Maybe it does because, otherwise, we’re looking at a really messy and expensive divorce.

This article originally appeared on