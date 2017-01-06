Injury Report: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

An updated injury report for the Oakland Raiders as well as the Houston Texans ahead of their Wild Card playoff matchup.

The Oakland Raiders unfortunately fell to the Denver Broncos in Week 17, which subsequently dropped them from earning a first-round bye in this years playoffs. Instead, the Raiders will now be heading to Houston to take on the Texans in their first playoff game in 14 years.

Something to be concerned about if you’re a Raiders fan is that not only do you have a fourth-round rookie quarterback starting for you this weekend, but you also have a roster that has not been this banged up all year.

Raiders Injury Report:

Nate Allen – Did not participate (Concussion)

Derek Carr – Did not participate (Ankle)

Amari Cooper – Limited (Shoulder)

Michael Crabtree – Limited (Ankle)

Andre Holmes – Limited (Shoulder)

Austin Howard – Full (Shoulder)

Karl Joseph – Limited (Toe)

Stacy McGee – Full (Groin)

Matt McGloin – Limited (Shoulder)

Kelechi Osemele – Limited (Knee)

Donald Penn – Did not participate (Knee)

Malcolm Smith – Limited (hamstring)

These are more names than you ever want to see on your teams injury report. The few positives to take away is that Stacy McGee was a full participant in practice, and Karl Joseph was also a participant for now the second consecutive week. The defense it appears will be at near full strength when playing the Texans this Saturday. The only player it seems that will not suit up will be Nate Allen, who has been a good special teams player as well as a solid backup safety.

The offense, on the other hand, is very banged up. Along with Derek Carr — who is most likely done for the season — is still on the injury report, the Raiders have multiple limited participants (Cooper, Crabtree, Holmes, McGloin, Osemele). All are expected to be suited up and ready to go.

A name to keep an eye on would be Donald Penn. Penn has not been in practice for the entire week and there has been some growing concern that he might not be good to go. Despite some reports, it is expected that Penn will suck it up and play. Penn has not missed a start in over 10 years, and it does not seem like his streak will break this Saturday.

Lot of you asking about Penn. Have to believe if he can walk (he can) he won’t miss his first start in 10 years — in the playoffs … — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 6, 2017

Texans Injury Report:

Tom Savage – Did not participate (Concussion)

John Simon – Did not participate (Chest)

Quinton Demps – Limited (Hamstring)

Jay Prosch – Limited (Ankle/Knee)

Jeff Allen – Full (Ankle)

A.J. Bouye – Full (Groin)

Chris Clark – Full (Ankle)

Jadeveon Clowney – Full (Elbow/Wrist)

Brian Cushing – Full (Ankle)

Ryan Griffin – Full (Quadricep)

Andre Hall – Full (Calf)

Kareem Jackson – Full (Neck)

Don Jones – Full (Elbow)

Jonathon Joseph – Full (Ribs/Shoulder)

Lamar Miller – Full (Ankle)

Nick Novak – Full (Shoulder)

Like the Raiders, the Texans seem to have a bunch of names that are on the injury report. The big difference between the two is that the Texans clearly have a lot more of ‘full participants’ than the Raiders.

It appears that the Texans will not be missing any of their key players on either side of the ball. A.J. Bouye, Jadeveon Clowney, Brian Cushing, Kareem Jackson and Lamar Miller will all most likely be active and ready to play Saturday afternoon.

The one player that should be public enemy #1 for the Raiders should be Clowney. If anyone remembers the Monday Night game in Mexico City earlier this year, Clowney single-handedly wrecked the entire Raiders run game and made Austin Howard look like a complete shell of himself.

Clowney seemed to play with a chip on his shoulder considering everyone was comparing him to Khalil Mack and how the Texans maybe made a mistake choosing him over Mack. Regardless of all that, Menelik Watson must find a way to neutralize Clowney, and not let him have a repeat performance like he did earlier in the year.

