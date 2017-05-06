Indianapolis Colts: Say goodbye to David Parry

Chris Ballard is amidst a massive overhaul since taking over as general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, but why is a guy like David Parry still on the roster?

Living off grid, I sometimes find myself behind the times as far as recent news. I was aware of the situation, but it wasn’t until just recently I afforded myself the time to view the video released by TMZ Sports in February showing David Parry’s arrest.

The NFL adheres to strict policies regarding these matters. And he may have additional repercussions once his criminal case is wrapped up. But I ask you this: How is it that a guy like Parry still holds a spot on an NFL roster, while Josh Gordon remains all but banned from the league?

There is a stark difference between a guy smoking pot, than a player hitting somebody, stealing their golf cart, crashing it, and then threatening the police when arrested.

Respect is a big issue for me. I take pride in my own professionalism, using caution when covering negative issues and carefully wording areas of discontent. I am not one to utilize negativity in detailing another, at least not on a public platform. Not so much with this little rant.

It was a comedic absurdity of disgrace. David Parry was a vulgar, drunken mess. His disrespectful, belligerent, attitude toward police accompanied by threats and demeaning slurs all scream immense idiocy.

General manager Chris Ballard has been placed in a tough spot with this one. I understand the need of a franchise to support players, reassuring them that even when mistakes are made the team will have their back. These players are kids, and mistakes are part of life and growth.

They should also, however, be made aware, in no uncertain terms that their actions are a direct reflection of the entity they work for. They are, each and every one, representatives of the Indianapolis Colts. Is David Parry truly the type of representative the Colts are seeking?

We all screw up from time to time. We all say things that we wish we hadn’t. Some of us utilize language that is improper, distasteful, and even demeaning. Some of us have had drunken bouts of idiocy. Some of us have been arrested for said drunken bouts of idiocy. We are all human and we all have some degree of inner stupidity.

My issue is not that mistakes are made, rather the extremity of his mistakes and the cocky disrespect along with it. I am sure female police officers are familiar with the b-word, as I imagine, it is an unfortunate commonality within their profession. I am equally certain that male police officers have heard their share of remarks, likely including the ones used by Mr. Parry, regarding a specific type of orientation of the officers and their weight and size as well.

Parry also issued threats to the officers, stating he would go after them. Hey, I get that part, I too have encountered uncooperative golf carts, but going after police officers is a bit beyond my realm of understanding. If I were to have threatened an officer of the law, I would likely be writing this from a little metal box inside a large building full of little metal boxes just like my own.

All of this was pertaining to a golf cart being used as a taxi, that Parry stole and crashed, after physically assaulting the driver. His blood alcohol content of 0.20 qualified as a “super DUI,” thus having harsher ramifications. I could go into further detail, but my point is more so related to his continued placement on the roster.

He has plead guilty to lesser charges and is facing a period of probation to be specified during a sentencing hearing on May 31st. He will not face the three-year jail term the original charges offered and this whole mess will likely blow over, not effecting his availability to play.

In the midst of a drunken, mistake-filled stupor, the true character of a person is revealed, mostly due to one’s inability to keep it hidden. We all make mistakes, but it takes a rare breed of buffoon to act in the fashion that Parry displayed in the video.

I must give credit to the men and women in uniform involved in this case as they maintained a high level of professionalism. I consider David Parry’s professionalism to be a direct reflection of the respect he has toward his own uniform. His professionalism, of lack thereof, was several drinks removed and quite honestly, he is a disgrace to the Colts uniform.

Chris Ballard’s decisions have been both wise and logical to this point. Players and fans alike can see that his interests are in the restructuring and building success with the Colts. He has their back, they know it, and he is doing well. It may be time, however, to pluck the weeds from the garden so that plants worth having will flourish. Say goodbye to “role model,” David Parry.

