Indianapolis Colts: Robert Mathis Leaves Major Impact in Retirement

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis has announced his retirement after 2016, having left a major impact with the team since arriving in 2003.

Few NFL players can be effective at both defensive end and outside linebacker, but Robert Mathis has shown his flexibility and durability over the last decade with the Indianapolis Colts. Tasked with getting after the quarterback, Mathis has shown he can do it from anywhere and will do it well.

With 122 sacks to his name before playing the sack-prone Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 finale, Mathis has announced his retirement for the end of the season. Even after a long career since 2003, Mathis feels he can walk away “not limp away” at this point, allowing himself time to spend with his family as a healthy individual.

Mathis spoke to the Indianapolis Star regarding his retirement announcement, having this to say about his NFL departure:

‘Still hate quarterbacks. Still wanna chase them. But my passion for chasing quarterbacks is going to always be there, but my body won’t.’ (Wayne and James) said, ‘Listen to your body.’ And it’s time to listen to my body.’

That is a strong move, especially for a player who is still being productive as a sack artist (four sacks in 2016, 19.5 sacks just two years ago). His 122 sacks is among the best marks ever, ranking 18th all time. Among sack leaders who have only played for one team, Mathis is fourth behind Michael Strahan (141.5), Lawrence Taylor (132.5), and Derrick Thomas (126.5). Those players are legends in their own right and Mathis is deservedly going to be a legend to the Colts organization as well.

Few players have had such a large impact with one team. Even former Colts teammate Dwight Freeney (ahead of Mathis by a half sack) has bounced around the league, playing for four different teams. Mathis has been a Colt through and through, representing the organization in the more difficult years and in the incredibly high moments during the golden Peyton Manning days. He is just one of two players—the other being kicker Adam Vinatieri—left from the 2007 Super Bowl winning squad.

It is tough to replace a player like Mathis. On the field, Mathis has been dominant. However, his biggest impact that may be missed could be in the locker room. The soft-spoken leader is a calming force on a team that has been struggling with internal divisions (especially around the head coach) over the last couple of seasons. A consummate professional, Mathis’ presence will be missed. His leadership and experience will be missed. Behind his 122 sacks, the next highest sack total on the active roster is Erik Walden who has 22 with the team since 2013.

Mathis will be missed. He has been a pleasure to watch play and he has never stopped doing what he loves at a high level. Hopefully he will succeed in his future endeavors as well.

