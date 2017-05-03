Indianapolis Colts: Quincy Wilson another key piece for success

Getting to know one of the newest members of the Indianapolis Colts, second-round draft pick and cornerback Quincy Wilson.

Changes are plentiful for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, offering eight additions to the Colts roster. With the No. 46 overall pick, after taking safety Malik Hooker in the first round, the Colts used their second-round selection on Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson. Measuring in at 6-1, 211 pounds, Wilson was a stud in the loaded SEC.

Allowing the lowest quarterback rating in the SEC last year, Wilson is a big, quick corner that can shut down opposing receivers. Only 40 percent of the passes thrown his way were completed. He is also known as a guy willing to tackle. He has the size to take on running backs and the coverage skills to play in the slot or to shut down opposing wideouts.

At the NFL Combine, he provided the third best time in the 20-yard shuffle among defensive backs. His 40-yard dash time of 4.54 seconds was not as fast as others, but given his size, it’s adequate speed. There is a great demand in the NFL for big bodies at the cornerback position and Quincy Wilson will likely prove a valued asset.

Some NFL executives see him better suited at the safety position. However he will likely play at corner across from Vontae Davis for the Colts. The option of playing him at safety could be utilized and the flexibility to do so only increases his worth. There is credible importance of having some insurance via flexibility, as first-round selection Malik Hooker is coming off a surgery for a torn labrum in his hip, and injuries are an unfortunate part of the game.

His willingness to tackle accompanied with size, speed, physicality and competitive nature will surely be welcomed in Indianapolis. Along with Davis and Hooker, the Colts secondary may prove to be among the top in the NFL within the next couple years.

As with any incoming recruit, only time will tell if he makes the grade, but fans in Colt Nation should be filled with optimism. I look forward to seeing the new-look secondary with both Wilson and Hooker in action. They may have some struggles at first, but the future looks promising as the Colts continue to place quality pieces in the puzzle called success.

Here are a few reports to consider. Mike Mayock of NFL.com had this to say of the pick:

“Quincy Wilson is a big press corner. What I like is he’s square and patient at the line of scrimmage. I would just like to see him be more physical in the run game. Get off blocks and make tackles.”

And now SI.com on Quincy Wilson:

Grade: A

This is a steal. Not everyone charged with evaluating the draft was on board with Wilson as a first-rounder, but he landed as our No. 2 cornerback. He plays an aggressive and physical game outside—desired traits in general, but even more so since the Colts took a less physical safety in Malik Hooker. Wilson and Vontae Davis together will be a handful.

In my opinion, the decision makers for the Colts continue to make wise moves. General manager, Chris Ballard continues to build faith and trust with fans and the future looks bright in Indianapolis.

