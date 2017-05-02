Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker is the playmaker defense needed

What do the experts have to say about Malik Hooker? The Indianapolis Colts’ first round selection may in fact be the key to success!

General manager, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts organization have pleased fans yet again by selecting Malik Hooker with the 15th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Malik Hooker is a 6-1, 206-pound safety from Ohio State University. Known as a ballhawk, Hooker should make an immediate impact in the Colts secondary.

The pick came as a shock to many, not because it wasn’t an excellent choice but rather because few thought that he would still be available. Rated in the top 10 in most mock drafts, it was a pleasant surprise for Colts fans to see him remain available when their card was due.

Hooker has encountered some injury issues, having had surgical procedures for a torn labrum in his hip along with a hernia. He has also has been criticized for missing tackles on occasion.

He is inexperienced, but that may in fact be beneficial. Players often bring with them bad habits and improper techniques that coaches must help them overcome. Less experience often equals less bad habits. It is, after all, easier to paint a picture on a canvas that is blank.

Drawing comparisons to Ed Reed, Sean Taylor, and Earl Thomas, Malik brings exciting possibilities to Indianapolis. There are no guarantees that he will perform to the same level, but if he comes anywhere close it will prove a worthwhile selection.

Not everyone agrees that this was a solid pick, but given the possibilities I think Colts fans should be extatic. He may prove a bust, as any player could, but the playmaking impact he brings could be profound.

Not all the experts agree with this selection, however. Perhaps Jon Gruden stands alone as I have found no other negative reactions. Gruden said this of Hooker, via ESPN

“He’s had too many injuries for me and he’s missed too many tackles. He’s an inexperienced player. When you watch Hooker play against Clemson, you’ve got to take better angles and make these open-field tackles; there’s just too many bad angles, too many missed tackles to be this high in the first round. I know the Colts need a safety. But these are one-on-one tackles that you need to make at this level of football. Believe me, he’s going to see a lot better backs than this coming out of the backfield. You have to break down and make these tackles. I’m a little shocked that Hooker went this early.”

Missed tackles are certainly a cause for concern. His inexperience may be a factor, but only time will tell how he will progress with more experience. Personally, little urks me more than missed tackles, however, interceptions have a way of clearing the slate.

Quite simply, let him roam and be the centerfielder he is. The safety position must make tackles, but the lineman and linebackers need to as well. If it falls on him to make tackles where others should, he may struggle, but if the other positions hold there own he will likely be a significant presence on the field.

Here are a few other reports to consider:

Mike Mayock’s post-draft analysis via NFL.com:

“He’ll fit in with Indianapolis beautifully. He’s the best center fielder in this draft so far. … The biggest concern is not the injuries, but the inconsistent tackling.”

Pre-Draft Scouting Reports:

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

He’s the ultimate lurker. His instincts are always bringing him to the football and when he gets there he has the ball skills to take it away. His lack of game experience and issues with tackle consistency will likely show themselves early in his career, but his ability to flip the field is worthy of an aggressive projection. He has the talent to be a high-impact starter for years in the NFL.

Walterfootball.com scouting report:

Hooker has the potential to be one of the best safeties in the NFL and a perennial Pro Bowler. One top scout told WalterFootball.com that Hooker was the best safety prospect they had seen since the late great Sean Taylor. Many compare Hooker to Reed as a pro. Even with the surgeries and rehab, Hooker should be a lock to go in the top 12 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

My own thoughts, although admittedly with a Buckeye bias, is that Hooker will quickly become a fan favorite. I expect we will see a sudden impact with his playmaking skills and ballhawking ability. He will miss some tackles, but they will be greatly overshadowed by game changing plays. He needs to tighten up his tackling and remain healthy, but he should continue to improve. I see this as a great fit, a great value, and a great pick.

