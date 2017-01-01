Indianapolis Colts get too fired up after beating Jacksonville Jaguars (Video)

The Indianapolis Colts were so fired up after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish at 8-8 that quarterback Andrew Luck lost his mind in celebration.

It was a meaningless to most, but the Indianapolis Colts really wanted to get to .500 by beating the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Jacksonville was 3-12 on the year and Indianapolis saw its playoff dreams slip away with a 7-8 record through 15 games.

Down 20-17 late to the Jaguars, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would find tight end Jack Doyle for the game-winning one-yard touchdown reception. Everybody on the Colts dogpiled on Doyle in celebration. You would have thought the Colts were going to the AFC Playoffs. Then Luck celebrated like there was no tomorrow.

It was quite the celebration for the three-foot toss, but that didn’t matter because the Colts won and the Jaguars lost. Jacksonville was playing its second game with an interim head coach and a starting quarterback that has lost all feel for the game mechanically. Yet, the Colts won and Lucas Oil Stadium rejoiced.

This was the second straight season that the Colts will finish 8-8 and miss the AFC Playoffs. They only missed the division crown by a game to the Houston Texans for the second time in two years. Maybe if the Colts beat the Jaguars like they should have in Week 4 in London, then this could have been for a division championship?

Luck is an all-time talent and it is still impressive that he can lead a highly dysfunctional team to .500, but that celebration of a measly game-winning touchdown was a tad too much on the toothless Jaguars.

Indianapolis does realize that the Colts will play Jacksonville twice next season. Jacksonville will land a top-tier coach this coaching cycle. The Colts definitely rubbed it in. They just gave Jacksonville a year’s worth of bulletin board material with that excessive celebration.

