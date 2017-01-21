Indianapolis Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson

The Indianapolis Colts have decided to part ways with general manager Ryan Grigson, who had been in the role since 2012.

On Saturday afternoon, the Colts decided to part ways with general manager Ryan Grigson.

Grigson arrived in Indianapolis in 2012 with the impossible task of replacing Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian. While he selected franchise quarterback Andrew Luck No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, Grigson has been ridiculed for his inability to surround Luck with NFL-level talent.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

Grigson’s dismissal is yet another weird twist in the story of the dysfunctional Colts organization. Despite Grigson and Colts head coach Chuck Pagano struggling to work together, eccentric billionaire owner Jim Irsay decided to re-up both of their contracts for four more seasons in 2016.

Grigson’s specialty is in scouting offensive line talent. While Ryan Kelly was a great find out of Alabama, the Colts front-five has been one of the worst in football since Luck was drafted in 2012.

Irsay is notoriously impulsive. He recently confirmed he spoke with Jon Gruden about the head coaching position and Peyton Managing about the general manager job. If Gruden doesn’t want to coach Luck, he doesn’t want to coach anymore. Would Manning want to come back to Indianapolis after Irsay cut him? Does Luck have any interest in having Manning hover over him in the Colts facility?

Grigson needed to go, but why did Irsay drag everybody along for another mediocre 2016 NFL season? Why did he extend him if he was going to fire him a year later? The Colts are a mess. Even with Grigson’s dismissal, and even with Luck in his prime, this isn’t a good front office gig. The Colts don’t know what they’re doing.

This article originally appeared on