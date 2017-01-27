Indianapolis Colts: Chuck Pagano Isn’t Safe From Firing Just Yet

The Indianapolis Colts just became the most fascinating player left on the field in regards to the reshaping of their organizational structure.

Nobody was surprised when the team fired GM Ryan Grigson after five season in charge. It was evident from every point of view that he’d failed in his duty to properly build around quarterback Andrew Luck. Owner Jim Irsay went with a gut decision and chose to dismiss him. However, some were equally surprised that head coach Chuck Pagano was kept on board.

Though he deserved some consideration since he had to work with the roster Grigson gave, the fact is several of his decisions on the field contributed to their declining success the past couple seasons. As it turns out though, Pagano may not have escaped the Turk just yet. Rumors persist that his livelihood on the head set could come down to who the Colts hire as GM.

Rumor mill seems to agree that if Raye gets the GM job, Pagano is safe for 2017. If Ballard or Wolf get the job, there could be a HC change. — Brad Wells (@BradWellsNFL) January 27, 2017

Jimmy Raye III is the current director of player personnel for the Indianapolis. He’s well-respected inside the building and already has a working relationship with Pagano. Promoting him would cause the fewest waves in terms of structural changes. Then again some feel the Colts are just using him as a smokescreen and fulfilling obligations while going after other fish in the pond.

It's looking more and more like the Colts and 49ers interviewing Jimmy Raye is simply to fulfill the Rooney Rule. That's unfortunate. — Brad Wells (@BradWellsNFL) January 27, 2017

Chris Ballard is the director of player personnel in Kansas City and widely considered one of the 3-4 best executives available for a GM position. He was in consideration for the Chicago Bears job last year before Ryan Pace took it. Most believe his desire once he gets his own team is to bring along longtime special teams coordinator Dave Toub as head coach. Something discussed in greater frequency each year.

Eliot Wolf is a second-generation football mind. His father is the Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf helped establish the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then turned the Green Bay Packers into Super Bowl champions in the 1990s. He’s steadily risen through the ranks with that same organization, learning from some of the best like Ted Thompson, Reggie McKenzie and John Schneider. It’s felt he’s about ready for his own team. Odds are he’d prefer to go the same route his father and Thompson did at head coach, an offensive specialist who understands quarterbacks.

That would not bode well for Pagano either.

This article originally appeared on