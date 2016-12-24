Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Week 16 Where to Watch

The Indianapolis Colts head out west to face the Oakland Raiders. We get you ready for the game and let you know where you can find it.

The Colts (7-7) have the slimmest of margins to make the playoffs. They need to win their last two and a bunch of other stuff has to break their way, which is unlikely. The Raiders (11-3), on the other hand, are hoping to lock up the two-seed in the AFC and a win would go a long way towards doing so.

The Colts do have a shot at coming away with a win. Their injury report was certainly shorter this week. But that doesn’t include the recent players placed on IR.

The team got some good news as Pat McAfee and TY Hilton were voted to the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately Andrew Luck was snubbed, but will likely get in as an alternate.

You can check out our game preview for Colts at Raiders here. Expect a high scoring game as neither team is fielding a shutdown defense this season. If the Colts can come close to replicating last week’s effort this should be a good game. But unfortunately the Colts bounce between good and bad with far too much frequency.

Kickoff

Date: Saturday December 24th

Start Time: 4:05 pm EST

Location: Oakland

Venue: Oakland Coliseum

Weather: 51° and Sunny

TV Coverage

CBS – Head over to 506 Sports for coverage maps, Colts-Raiders is in red on the CBS late games. It is the game of the week with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms (ugh).

Radio Coverage

The radio broadcast can be heard on 1070 The Fan, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis. They can be found on member of the Colts Radio Network outside of Indy. Bob Lamey returns to do play-by-play along with Jim Sorgi offering color commentary.

Betting Line

Colts +4

Over/Under 53

