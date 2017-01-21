Indianapolis Colts Are Aided In GM Search By Andrew Luck

There are many benefits to having a superstar franchise quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts have known this for a long time. All the way back to 1998.

First it was with Peyton Manning and now again with Andrew Luck. First of course is the obvious value on the field. Great quarterbacks have that oh-so-wonderful ability to put a team on their back and win football games almost exclusively with their right arm. It’s the kind of benefit the 26 other teams in the NFL would kill for. The Colts should count themselves beyond fortunate to have enjoyed this luxury for so long.

However, there is another benefit that isn’t referenced often. Franchise quarterbacks tend to attract the best talent from both coaching and executive circles as well. Specifically when it comes to the latter, the reasoning is simple. There is no easier task for a GM in this league than building around a star quarterback.

Something that Ryan Grigson failed miserably at, hence his unceremonious exit after five seasons. Tom Pelissero of USA Today believes with him gone, the Colts will have a line out the door of top GM candidates interested in running their team.

“This is the one pretty much every prospective general manager had been eyeing for two years now: the chance to build around quarterback Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts, who fired Ryan Grigson on Saturday after five seasons.”

Already big names like Eliot Wolf in Green Bay, George Paton in Minnesota, and Trent Kirchner up in Seattle are expected to interview for the position. Not to mention Jimmy Ray III, their current Vice President of Football Operations. No doubt Irsay will be much more thorough in his search this time around. He knows he can’t afford another mistake like Grigson, or he’ll have wasted the prime years of Luck’s career.

Two names to watch whom the Colts might have a great shot at? Chris Ballard and Eric DeCosta. Ballard was one of the top candidates available last year and again this season. He’s had a productive scouting and executive career in Chicago and Kansas City. Most view him as a man who is ready to run his own team and has been for years. DeCosta however is the biggest fish in the pond.

He’s been the assistant general manager for the Baltimore Ravens since 2012 and before that their director of player personnel. The man had a strong hand in helping build both of that teams’ Super Bowl champions alongside the highly respected Ozzie Newsome. Just 45-years old, he already has a wealth of experience. Teams have tried luring him away from Baltimore for years. The Colts may have a better chance than any of them though, and it’s because Luck is there.

This is a prime opportunity for Indianapolis to change the landscape of the AFC back in their direction. They can’t afford to blow it.

