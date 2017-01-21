Indianapolis Colts: 5 Moves That Got Ryan Grigson Fired

After initially believing the status quo would remain, it seems the Indianapolis Colts decided a change was needed after all.

Owner Jim Irsay, long known for being a man unafraid to make changes, decided that it was time for a big one. After five seasons and three playoff appearances, GM Ryan Grigson was fired according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s certainly an event many Colts fans have looked forward to for a long time. They view Grigson as the primary reason why the team has fallen into such disrepair over the past two seasons.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

The thing is the fans may not be alone. Colts reporter Stephen Holder later stated on Twitter that Grigson was “absolutely despised” by many people in the building. Punter Pat McAfee, always an outspoken man, simply tweeted “Thank God” when the news came. Reggie Wayne also came out with “Now we can play ball…” It’s apparent that Grigson had not made a lot of friends during his time in charge. This leads one to wonder how in the world he lasted so long.

Only Irsay can answer that question. At the end of the day it was failures at building the roster around star quarterback Andrew Luck that will be on Grigson’s football epitaph in Indianapolis. Here is a rundown of the five most notable roster moves he made that directly contributed to his downfall.

#5: Pierre Garcon

It’s still a puzzling decision to this day. In 2012, wide receiver Pierre Garcon was coming into his own. All signs pointed to him being the heir apparent to Reggie Wayne. He managed to top 900 receiving yards in 2011 despite catching passes from guys like Curtis Painter. Yet for whatever reason Grigson didn’t make a strong enough move to bring him back. Instead Garcon signed in Washington where he has since topped 1,000 yards twice. One can imagine how great he might’ve been across from T.Y. Hilton with Luck on the trigger.

#4: Bjorn Werner

Many thought he was going to be one of the next great pass rushers in the NFL after notching 13 sacks for Florida State his final college season. However, there were a number of red flags about Bjoern Werner that Grigson ignored. For starters he comparative lack of football experience and also his unfavorable measurables. He appeared to be a poor fit for the Colts’ 3-4 system. Even tougher to think about knowing Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick was still on the board, along with Le’Veon Bell.

#3: Gosder Cherilus

Perhaps nothing sums up the utter lack of understanding on what good offensive linemen look like Grigson had than when he gave a five-year, $34.5 million deal to free agent tackle Gosder Cherilus. Amazing given the fact Grigson himself is a former offensive lineman. Cherilus was a major bust. Not only was he a poor blocker on the field, but he also dealt with frequent injury issues. He left the team after just two seasons and has been a backup in Tampa Bay ever since.

#2: Phillip Dorsett

It really made no sense when the Colts selected Miami receiver Phillip Dorsett with the 29th pick in the 2015 draft. Not only was he the sixth receiver taken in the 1st round, always a red flag, but Grigson clearly passed on getting players at other positions of much greater need. Alabama safety Landon Collins was sitting there, as was offensive tackle Donovan Smith. Both of them would’ve been far more helpful to the team than another undersized receiver who could run fast. Indy already had that with Hilton.

#1: The Trent Richardson trade

As if this being the top choice was any surprise. It’s not so much the fact that Grigson traded for Trent Richardson that ultimately got him in trouble. The idea itself was sound. Indianapolis needed running back help. Richardson looked like the kind of power guy they needed and he showed some signs of life before Cleveland made him available. It was the fact that Grigson gave up a 1st round pick to get him. Not a single person could believe the deal had any business costing that much, which meant the GM likely was hoodwinked into thinking there was competition to get him.

Sure enough Richardson was a total flop with the Colts. He failed to top 1,000 yards combined in his two seasons with the team. The team had surrendered a 1st rounder for basically nothing in return. A cardinal sin for a general manager in the NFL. If there was any singular moment that started Grigson down his path to termination, it was this.

