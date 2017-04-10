Indianapolis Colts: 2017 NFL Draft Questions And Answers

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their first draft under general manager Chris Ballard, which makes who they select all the more interesting.

Agony, pure agony! This is the worst time of year for Indianapolis Colts fans and NFL fans around the world, well, unless you’re in Cleveland. The news reports are over-saturated with nonsense this time of year.

Don’t get me wrong, I read as many of them as I can. Even if only to fill the empty crater in my soul called the offseason. The relentless babbles of mock drafts, team needs, who needs to get who, how much should they pay this guy or what will they trade for that guy, simply drive me nuts. I know I am not alone.

Despite the endless pre-draft talk and feigning of knowledge, all we can do is wait, guess, and eventually see who guessed correctly. I can tell you one thing with absolute certainty: I would not want to be seated at a poker table filled with NFL decision makers!

Lets get down to it then! I have compiled a few questions and answers regarding the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft to shorten our wait. I have even thrown in a bit of my own babble to stir you up.

Question: Who do the Indianapolis Colts need?

Answer: Andrew Luck

Hey, we have to start somewhere, right? In the event that starting quarterback, Andrew Luck and his surgically repaired shoulder is not ready come game time, what then?

The Colts currently have quarterbacks, Scott Tolzien, and Stephen Morris on their roster behind Andrew Luck. Look for the decision makers to bring in another quarterback in the draft and sort out the depth chart throughout training camp and preseason. The Colts do expect Andrew Luck to be ready by the beginning of the 2017 season, but if they draft a quarterback very early, it may be a sign that they have some concerns.

Question: What positions should the Indianapolis Colts focus on in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Answer: The best player available…period!

However, in order to resolve the first question, the offensive line must be addressed. There are other needs as well, mainly cornerback and inside linebacker. But for Andrew Luck’s sake, drafting an additional lineman or two would be wise.

The Colts have been busy rebuilding during free agency, bringing aboard more new faces than ever before in the history of the franchise. Of those 10 additions, only one (center/guard Brian Schwenke) is an offensive linemen. They do have a group of young, talented guys up front already, but depth is a concern and the starting lineup could be improved. Look for the Colts to select an offensive lineman early in the draft.

Question: What if the best player available is not an offensive lineman?

Answer: Ideally they would work out a trade, lowering their position, thus filling the need without overspending while accruing additional picks in the process. If a trade is not workable, they must take the best player available.

Some may justify passing on someone to fill a need. I would be comfortable doing so only if those players are rated with extremely close value. Trades are not easily maneuvered, especially while on the clock, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard must hold his ground despite the pressures of fans and time.

If all else fails, take the best value available, regardless of position. Don’t pass on a superstar because your O-line needs help. If you settle for what your team needs, your team will soon have many more needs.

Question: Will an offensive lineman be the “best available” with the 15th overall pick for the Indianapolis Colts?

Answer: I think there is a good chance of that.

There are several prospects projected to go in the first round and of those, none appear to be a consensus top-10 pick. Therefore, it is likely that the Colts will have a few solid options available and may even have the entirety of offensive line prospects to choose from when they make their selection.

Keep in mind, however, they evaluate every player at every position and they do need additional quality and depth elsewhere. Certainly, they will concentrate their efforts on areas where they need help, but if they see something they like in a player that is not at a position of need, they may go that route instead, and they should.

Question: The Indianapolis Colts need players at several positions — so how do they determine when to fill those specific positions?

Answer: A multitude of factors are considered during the evaluation and drafting process.

Say, for instance, they evaluate an offensive lineman and a linebacker, both are at areas of need and both they have valued high enough to be worthy of a selection at fifteen overall. They must then look further ahead and deeper into the draft. If there is a drop off in skill level at linebacker, and significant depth at offensive line, they will likely take the linebacker knowing the chances of getting a quality offensive lineman later on is much more likely.

Final Thought

Fans often get upset, even outraged, by teams not filling specific needs first-off, but fans don’t typically invest the time and effort required to see the draft picture in its entirety. It is a delicate balance of value, need, availability, and cost. The entire picture is essential for making wise decisions!

Question: How much would you pay for a cheeseburger?

Answer: That would depend on how hungry you are, how much the joint down the street charges and how good the burger is.

The NFL Draft won’t give you change either; so spend wisely!

