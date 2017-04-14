Indianapolis Colts 2017 NFL Draft Prospects: Mock Draft Round-Up

An Indianapolis Colts mock draft round-up, examining their first-round options in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts hold the 15th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. As draft day approaches, sports writers and analysts issue mock drafts, predicting which prospects will be taken by which teams. Nobody knows which direction general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Chuck Pagano, and the Colts organization will go, and they certainly don’t intend to show their cards. Fans then can choose to twiddle their thumbs and wait, or take a look at a few mock drafts to familiarize themselves with the names that might be called.

With the future of each franchise at stake, the draft process is a cutthroat and intriguing spy game, if you will. Teams will attempt to mislead other teams by showing interest in prospects that are not on their radar and avoiding prospects that they have a great interest in. In some cases more devious methods are utilized. This can make the challenge of predicting the moves of each team quite troublesome, as intended. Therefore, a great abundance and variety of mock outcomes are seen.

As speculation builds amidst a massive flood of draft scenarios, several names usually stand out for each team. Occasionally, you will find a common consensus regarding a specific player going to a specific team, as you may have noticed this year with nearly every mock draft predicting the No. 1 overall pick being Myles Garrett to the Cleveland Browns. Usually, however, there is much more debate among both fans and analysts alike.

This year, the Indianapolis Colts currently hold the 15th selection in the first round and mock draft analysts have differed significantly on which player the Indianapolis Colts are likely to select. Most agree that a pass rusher, running back, or an offensive lineman will be the choice, and a few others have suggested a cornerback. I have compiled a list of likely prospects based upon a few popular mock drafts.

Bucky Brooks: Takkarist McKinley, OLB – UCLA

Chad Reuter: Haason Reddick, OLB – Temple

Lance Zierlein: Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin

Marlon Humphrey, CB – Alabama

Derek Barnett, DE – Tennessee

Forrest Lamp, OL – Western Kentucky

As seen on the list above, several prospects have made there way to a few mock drafts. Takkarist McKinley (3), Haason Reddick (2), Derek Barnett (2), and Dalvin Cook (2) all appear multiple times, but it’s hardly a landslide for any one player. Although there is no consensus regarding the Indianapolis Colts future first-round selection, mock drafts do offer an educated insight into likely candidates. At this time of year, we can expect little more.

My own pick adds one more to the list of repeat contenders.

My pick: Christian McCaffrey, RB – Stanford

His versatility and quickness would nicely compliment Frank Gore’s bruising style. With an added emphasis on keeping Andrew Luck healthy, his reliability as a receiver out of the backfield would provide Andrew Luck with an essential outlet if the play breaks down.

