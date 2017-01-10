If Larry Fitzgerald called it quits

Since 2004 fans of the Arizona Cardinals have witnessed greatness every single time Larry Fitzgerald steps on the field, but that could be coming to an end

Future hall of famer Larry Fitzgerald has been a key part of the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL since his arrival in 2004. He has become a fan favorite, not just to Cardinals fans, but fans all over the NFL. In his 12 year career he has grown to be a role model on and off the field. So while Larry Legend decides this off-season whether or not it’s time to call it quits, it’s time to see what life would be like without him.

If Fitzgerald retires, would that just affect the receiving corps? No. Fitz is a key part of all phases for the Cardinals. Looking at the receiving corps heading into 2017, it would be JJ Nelson, John and Jaron Brown, and probably some off season free agent additions or draft picks. With Fitz gone they lose that leadership and most likely John Brown steps into the number one spot.

The receiving corps will lose a huge piece, but what really is important is what the whole team loses. Since 2004, Fitz has been a leader to everyone. Former teammates, current teammates, coaches, and the front office have all said they love the energy and passion that Larry brings. It rubs off on everyone else.

In 2017, if Fitzgerald is gone, Carson Palmer would lose his security blanket and number one target, David Johnson loses a key blocker, and Arians loses a playmaker. With Fitzgerald on the field, opposing teams struggle because he does everything. The Cardinals would lose a huge threat. Not only would the Cardinals look different, they would play and feel different.

Could the Cardinals still make a run in 2017 without Fitzgerald? Absolutely. Fans would see more receivers step up and want to fill in that role as a playmaker, They’d see a team that’s out to prove that they are better than what happened in 2016. The Cardinals finished the season strong, and hope to transfer that to 2017.

The 2017 season without Larry Fitzgerald would be hard to imagine. He’s been around a long time, and has done a lot of amazing things on and off the field. If 2016 was it for him, everyone got to see one last amazing performance. It wont be the same for a while when the Cardinals take the field without number 11, but the chants of “Larry, Larry, Larry” will live on forever.

