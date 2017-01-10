Hue Jackson continues to show that he means business

The latest coaching changes by the Cleveland Browns make it clear that head coach Hue Jackson is not fooling around during the rebuilding process.

The evaluation period appears to be over, at least when it comes to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

Two days after “relieving” defensive coordinator Ray Horton of his duties, and one day after associated head coach of offense Pep Hamilton decided to head back to the college coaching ranks, the Browns made five more changes to the coaching staff.

Heading out are defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi, inside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik, assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews, and offensive line coach Hal Hunter.

The defensive coaches are not a surprise as it has been widely reported and expected that new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will want to populate the defensive coaching staff with “his guys.”

Hunter’s departure is a bit of a surprise, however, as despite what you may have heard, the offensive line didn’t play all that poorly during the season. The Browns averaged 4.9 yards per carry in 2016 – a mark not seen since the 1966 team – and the line deserves at least some credit for that.

Sure, the Browns gave up a league-high 66 sacks, much of that can be attributed to the quarterbacks – most notably Robert Griffin III – failing to grasp the concept of getting rid of the football before the guys on the other team tackle you.

While these latest changes will elicit the predictable finger-pointing and laughing because of … 1-15 and … “trigger-happy” Jimmy Haslam … and “same old Browns” … it is just the latest example of head coach Hue Jackson taking command of the situation.

Jackson addressed that issue on Sunday while discussing the hiring of Williams.

“I am going to say it again, it is about trying to be the best we can be everywhere,” he said. “I get what it feels like to everybody and I respect that, but at the same time, I think everybody would be disappointed in me if I did not as the leader make tough decisions that I think are going to get us to where we want to go to. It goes both ways so you are kind of damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I do not worry about that.

“I am worried about getting this organization, this football team and this coaching staff as good as I can get it, and I think that is my charge.”

This past season was never about wins and losses and Jackson was never in danger of losing his job based on the team’s final record. But he has also been around long enough to know that unless you are Jeff Fisher you have to win at some point.

The Browns are entering an off-season where they have cap space to spend and draft picks to use that can, once and for all, change the course of the franchise. Jackson realized that to use that capital and then go through another season with a coaching staff that was not up to the task would have put his long-term future with the Browns at stake.

“When I set out to take this job, I told you my expectation was I was going to win here, and I am going to win here,” Jackson reiterated on Sunday. “In order to do that, we have to and I have to make some tough decisions as we move forward as to what is best for our football team.”

If it wasn’t clear before the past few days it is clear now: Jackson is going to do this his way.

And if it doesn’t work out? Well, at least he won’t have anyone to blame but himself.

