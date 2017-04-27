How To Watch 2017 NFL Draft Online

The 2017 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 27 and lasts through Saturday, but how can fans watch the draft online throughout the event?

Are there any three days that are better than the NFL Draft? Yes, seeing football on the field is great. However, the rampant speculation and rumors, the debates, and all of the mocking is enthralling in the build-up. Then it all pays off with 253 picks of glory. That’s what’s set to play out starting on Thursday, April 27 with the start of the 2017 NFL Draft and the first round.

In case you were unaware, the league is smart enough to not cram such a massive event like the 2017 NFL Draft into one day — plus, why not spread out ratings? The draft is a three-day long affair. Round 1, as stated, will take place in primetime on Thursday with an 8:00 p.m. ET start time.

Following the 32 first-round picks coming off of the board, we’ll go into Friday, April 28 and another adventure in primetime. That’s when the second and third rounds will be selected, picks No. 33 through 107, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. To conclude the 2017 NFL Draft, we get a mid-day extravaganza with a Noon ET start on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 wrapping things up.

There are truly stars of tomorrow set to go off the board in the 2017 NFL Draft. The likes of Myles Garrett, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Jamal Adams and many, many others will have an impact upon arrival. So obviously fans want to watch them arrive and watch the NFL Draft either on TV or online. For those looking towards the former, all three days of coverage will be broadcast on both NFL Network and ESPN

How can fans watch the 2017 NFL Draft online and live stream the action, though? There are several options that fans can choose from, starting with NFL Mobile and NFL.com, both of which may require a cable or satellite subscription to log in. Also available is WatchESPN online or on the ESPN app with the same type of log in as previously mentioned. Lastly, paid subscribers to Fubo TV, or those looking to subscribe, can use their streaming for the draft.

Here’s the info and links for Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft:

Date: Thursday, April 27

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

TV Info: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

With the top 32 picks gone, we move to Friday. What you need to watch Rounds 2 and 3 is below:

Date: Friday, April 28

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

TV Info: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

Then comes the conclusion to it all, Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft. This is the information you need to watch on Saturday:

Date: Saturday, April 29

Start Time: Noon ET

Location: Philadelphia, PA

TV Info: ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

No matter if you watch the 2017 NFL Draft online, at home on TV or even at the bar or some place similar, you just need to tune in. Draft day is basically a national holiday — or it should be. Thus, football fans are basically required to partake and enjoy.

This article originally appeared on