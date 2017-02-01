How To Throw An Awesome Super Bowl Bash

As football fans all across the globe prepare for the Super Bowl, many will host their own party. Here’s how to throw an awesome bash for your friends and family.

Ah yes, Super Bowl 51 is going to be a great one as many of you will want to throw a party to celebrate the final game of the season. It’s been a great year of football with the usual teams making the NFL Playoffs and a few surprises all along the way. Now, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are about to put on an epic showdown to determine who leaves the big game victorious.

Throwing an awesome Super Bowl bash requires a lot of preparation, strategy, and execution above all else. First thing is to get an accurate headcount to determine exactly how many are coming and add five more. One never knows when your friends and family might bring an extra guest, their children, or a neighbor who wants to watch the big game and bring over extra food and drinks.

Considering that the big game starts at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, February 5th, 2017, have your guests start coming in at 1:00 PM. Once you get the exact number, start planning out what kind of food and drinks you want to feature. The majority of times, a variety of pizza and chicken wings will do the trick. Throw in bowls of different snacks like potato chips, popcorn, nachos with dips, and easy finger foods will keep everyone content throughout your party.

To keep things simple and effective, make sure to stock up on a plethora of paper plates, cups, tons of ice, and garbage bags for an easy clean up once all is said and done. Keep them handy so everyone knows exactly where to get them and to throw out their garbage as the party progresses.

Of course, no party is complete without difference choices of drinks. Make sure to have plenty of soda, water, and beer for everyone coming over. If you’d like to keep it simple, stock up on bottled beer and cans. If you want to make mixed drinks, have a station set up with someone as an active bartender that doesn’t mind serving drinks and ensuring everyone has something they’d enjoy. If this is the case, make sure to stock up on all the popular choices of rum, whiskey, and scotch.

Now, since there will be a few hours before kickoff, music is key to keeping everyone in a fun mood and enjoying the company around them. You don’t want to blast anything but having popular music being subtle in the background is always fun for guests. If you have the majority of guests being football fans, sports radio is always a great option in the background as well since everyone will listen for pre-game Super Bowl coverage.

Drinking games are always fun and even gambling on who ultimately wins the big game adds a nice twist to everything. A fun game for those that like to gamble is to have everyone throw $5 into a gift bag. Everyone will write down on a piece of paper who they believe will win and a prediction of the final score. Whoever gets the closest to it, wins the entire gift bag.

It’s also important to have a football around for those that want to play catch outdoors and if you have multiple televisions at your home with a gaming console, definitely plan some Madden NFL 2017 tournaments. It’s always fun to play Madden against people and setting up a tournament where the winner gets bragging rights will get many participants excited.

Overall, make sure to have something for everyone. Those that love football should have fun with everything and guests that don’t should enjoy all the food and drinks available. Plus not to mention, having great company makes everyone feel welcome. Make sure to keep everyone involved in conversations, asking who they think will win and even asking everyone trivia questions about the Super Bowl. Keeping everyone feeling like they’re a part of your party is key to having everyone leaving happy and speaking highly of your efforts.

