How to keep your pets in check for Super Bowl 51

Here are some ways to keep your pets behaving nicely for Super Bowl 51 and your guests at the party.

If you’re planning to the throw the very best Super Bowl party, you want to have everything planned out just right. If you happen to have pets, you want them to be very welcoming and on their best behavior.

Walk your dog before the game starts and maybe when you have time to part from the big screen. You don’t want your dog to have an accident in the house. Show them attention too, as they need to be listened to.

Feed your pets. Do not forget about them. However busy you are preparing the food and the house for this amazing event, make time to feed your furry friends and make sure they are happy and well fed. This plays an important part, as they might beg for a guest’s food.

My cat Mosby loves food. I feed him cat food, and he still is always begging for my food. He will put his paw on anyone’s hand while begging and will pull it in his direction. I find it adorable, probably because that is my boy and he means everything to me. That actually happens to fall into the category of manners.

If you want to keep your guests eating peacefully with no bad behavior from the pets, make sure that you can tell your pets how to behave, and that they will obey your commands. It is a good idea to also have plenty of water for them to sip.

If you have cats, it is a great idea to make sure the litter boxes are all cleaned. You do not want to have any odor in your house, as this very well could be an uncomfortable situation for both you, your guests, and the pets. Make sure to keep on top of that and sweep up any litter that has made its way onto the floor.

I also think a great way to have your pets involved is to buy a team jersey that fits your companion. In case you wanted to see, here’s Mosby wearing a Jets jersey. The more fans the better, and it is super cute, showing that you truly love your best friend.

