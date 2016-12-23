How the Jets should start the rebuild properly in 2017

What makes great teams great? Heck, what makes good teams good? If the New York Jets took some time to really figure that out, maybe they would be able to find out how to rebuild properly.

From a fan perspective, the New York Jets – in the very best-case scenario – are taking a Packers-like approach to preparing for the future. Christian Hackenberg is our Aaron Rodgers in that situation far from reality. The difference was that the Packers had Brett Favre. The Jets don’t even have bum-shoulder 2008, Brett Favre. So we can toss out that scenario.

What exactly is the rebuild plan at One Jets Drive? Do they have one? Do they even think they need one? My assumptions to these answers are: nobody knows what the plan is, they probably don’t even have to rebuild on their mind, and they don’t think they need one. A team believing in rebuilding doesn’t commit $12M to a journeyman quarterback and doesn’t commit five years to a cornerback far past his prime. That’s a story for another day.

Let’s take a look at some of the teams that have turned a corner, and how they were able to achieve success. Hopefully, the Jets understand that these are the simple blueprints towards consistent success. If they are to rebuild properly starting in 2017, these are the teams who they should try to mold their plans around as it’s proven to be succesful.

Dallas Cowboys

Let’s start with one team that is playing surprisingly outstanding football. The Dallas Cowboys molded themselves in the “offense is the best defense” philosophy. With a bruising offensive line, a running back that has the perfect balance of power and speed, and a quarterback who understands situations and makes accurate decisions with his arms or legs, the Cowboys got it right. Throw in wide receivers who can make big catches, the Cowboys have been able to defeat their opponents by using an offense that keeps opposing offenses at bay.

How do the Jets achieve this mold:

Step 1: Lock up Brian Winters and James Carpenter

Step 2: Draft a running back and offensive line reinforcements with the first two draft picks

Step 3: Sign a competent veteran quarterback

Oakland Raiders

Are the Oakland Raiders an anomaly? Recent history says no. They’ve been on a steady upswing for the past few years after years of futility. While the Raiders rank in the top ten in most important offensive categories, and the bottom ten in most defensive categories, they’ve been able to build a team that simply outscores the opponent and plays situational defense.

How do the Jets achieve this mold:

Step 1: Lock up the core of wide receivers (Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker)

Step 2: Draft a quarterback somewhat early or see what Hackenberg can do

Step 3: Obtain a pass-rushing outside linebacker

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks own the NFC West. Try as the Arizona Cardinals may, they can’t consistently stay above the Seahawks, and that’s simply due to how they’re built. The Seahawks are essentially the opposite of the Raiders.

It’s a race to the bottom of the point tally if you’re playing against the Seahawks – and that’s not a game you want to win. The Seahawks rank in the top ten in major defensive categories, and the bottom ten in offensive categories. The problem with the Seahawks arises when the defense doesn’t show up, which is a rare occasion.

How do the Jets achieve this mold:

Step 1: Draft/sign some bruising cornerbacks/safeties (hopefully Calvin Pryor can join this group)

Step 2: Search for an experienced college quarterback (at least two years of starting experience) with a history of protecting the football, and draft him in the middle rounds of the draft (Pat Mahomes could be an option here)

Step 3: Bolster the interior linebacking core

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the mold that Jets fans should be the most excited about. The Chiefs play a style of football that isn’t reflected all that much in the stat sheet, but they seem to have a knack for winning games – the only stat that really matters. Currently, the Chiefs sit in 2nd in the overall turnover ratio standings, with a +13 margin. They lead the league in takeaways, while your 2016 New York Jets are 2nd in the league in giveaways, and have the worst turnover ratio at -19.

How do the Jets achieve this mold:

Step 1: Sign an experienced NFL head coach (paging Mike Shanahan, Jon Gruden, Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy)

Step 2: Sign a veteran quarterback who understands situational football

Step 3: Get physical: Develop the edges of your defense, and the edges of your offensive line (that includes tight ends)

Atlanta Falcons

Let’s be honest here: this mold may or may not work. Not even Atlanta can really be sure this is the long-term solution, but it sure looks good – at least on offense. Out of the molds here, this is the one Jets fans should be most hesitant about. The Falcons are an offensive juggernaut. Scoring 33.5 points per game

The Falcons are an offensive juggernaut. Scoring 33.5 points per game currently, the Falcons would have the 8th best offense of all time if they were to keep up their pace. The 2000 Rams – “The Greatest Show On Turf” – scored 33.8 points per game. The Falcons’ problems are on the defensive side of the ball.

How do the Jets Achieve this mold:

Step 1: Sign Kirk Cousins

Step 2: Draft a running back with their top 10 draft pick

Step 3: Fire Todd Bowles, hire an offensive-minded head coach

Jets fans, which mold would you like to see the Jets follow? Let us know in the comments below and which you think realistically makes the most sense for next season and beyond!

This article originally appeared on