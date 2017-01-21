How the Colts’ decisions may impact the 49ers and Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have Kyle Shanahan locked in as their next head coach. The 49ers are the only team with a head coach opening and are simply waiting for the Falcons season to end. But could the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to fire GM Ryan Grigson cause some dominos to fall? Perhaps.

The San Francisco 49ers appear almost certain to land Kyle Shanahan as the next head coach in franchise history, going back to the place his father earned his stripes as offensive coordinator. But, as the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Indians might tell you, nothing is over until it is truly over.

Hence, Indianapolis Colts’ owner Jim Irsay’s decision to fire his GM, Ryan Grigson, could yet add intrigue into the apparent engagement.

If the new Colts GM chooses to move on from current Colts coach Chuck Pagano — new GM’s typically have a say in who will be the head coach — could Shanahan be convinced to move to the midwest instead?

Kevin Jones of KNBR.com seems to think so.

This is, of course, a hypothetical situation. If the Falcons lose on Sunday the Colts will not have enough time to hire a GM before the 49ers sign and announce Shanahan as their newest savior.

But if the Falcons win, intrigue may yet ensue.

After all, the Colts have Andrew Luck, a phenomenal quarterback, while the 49ers are stuck with, er, um, somebody. Yes, the Colts have their problems, especially on the offensive line and on defense, but they are in a weaker division and more win-ready.

