How Chris Hogan Became Julio Jones

Just seven short years ago, Chris Hogan was a 5th-year senior at little-known Monmouth College learning to transition from lacrosse to football. Now he’s a major reason that the Patriots are headed to their seventh Super Bowl in the Brady-Belichick era.

Hogan almost perfectly fits the profile of what you’d expect from a Patriots deep threat. He spent his college days playing lacrosse at Penn State before transitioning to football at Monmouth, where he played both ways as a corner and receiver. The receiver entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He bounced around the league on the 49ers, Giants, Dolphins, and Bills before he quietly landed in New England as a restricted free agent. Before this year, he had never recorded 500 receiving yards in a season before.

Yet in the most important game of the season, Hogan put up identical production to all-world Julio Jones: 9 catches for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Skillset

Hogan isn’t a traditional deep threat. He doesn’t have the dominant physical traits that most use to take the top off a defense. He’s only 6’1 and only ran a 4.50 at Monmouth’s pro day. However, he tied for the league lead in yards per catch at 17.9. Hogan succeeds because of his incredible connection with Brady and his otherworldly understanding of zone coverage windows.

The Patriots line Hogan up all throughout the formation split out wide, in tight, or in the slot. He primarily runs vertical routes and deep crossing routes, but also does the proverbial dirty work needed in this timing-based offense: curls, quick outs, digs, and screens. On Sunday, this was put on display for the world to see.

Last Week

A particularly prudent example of this came late in the first quarter with 4:55 on the clock. The Patriots lined up in “21” personnel with a halfback, fullback, and one tight end. Hogan and Edelman both lined up on the left side of the formation with the defense showing a single high safety. This is where things get interesting. Edelman motioned to the opposite side of the formation and was trailed by Mike Mitchell, who rotated down from high safety. Sean Davis, who lined up near the line of scrimmage, moved back deep.

Seeing this, Brady checked to a spread formation at the line of scrimmage, with LeGarrette Blount and Pat Develin splitting out on the far ends of the formation. The defense checked to Cover 2. The interesting thing here is that the outside cornerbacks lined up out wide on Develin and Blount instead of with Edelman and Hogan. This indicates to Brady that Pittsburgh is in zone coverage, as no team is going to use their cornerbacks to cover a fullback rather than a receiver. This is invaluable knowledge.

Hogan sees this too. After the snap, Hogan ran a seam route down the middle of the field. Brady likely knew based on the coverage that he would go to Hogan before the snap. Hogan easily finds the void between the linebackers, corner, and safety in a Cover 2 and the two connect for a 26-yard gain.

Further Evidence

The two connected on a similar play with eleven minutes remaining in the third quarter. New England set up in “21” personnel again with Edelman and Hogan on opposite sides of the formation. The Steelers aligned in basic Cover One. Hogan and Edelman ran seam routes right down the middle of the field. The corners have outside responsibility, the linebackers have the middle of the field, and the single safety stays deep. Pat Develin came out of the backfield on a flat route to occupy the outside corner.

Hogan once again displayed his exceptional understanding of coverages here. He identified the coverage and cut his route short between the linebacker and safeties zones. Brady saw this quickly and found Hogan for a 24 yard gain.

Bill Belichick understands team building better than anyone else in the league. He finds solutions where others see problems. The great coach finds players strengths and puts them in situations to succeed. Hogan may not be the prototypical deep threat, but in New England he’s found an ideal home.

