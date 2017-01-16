Houston Texans part ways with offensive coordinator George Godsey

After three seasons with the Houston Texans, the organization has decided to go in a different direction in firing offensive coordinator George Godsey.

The Houston Texans were eliminated in the AFC Playoffs on Saturday night by the New England Patriots 34-16 in the AFC Divisional Round. While Houston was stout defensively all year, much of the blame for the Texans’ downfall was putrid play at the quarterback position.

Two days after their playoff exit, the Texans have found their offensive scapegoat and fired offensive coordinator George Godsey. He had been in that role the last two seasons and was head coach Bill O’Brien’s quarterbacks coach since 2014.

Texans announce they've parted ways with offensive coordinator George Godsey. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2017

With Houston on the books for quarterback Brock Osweiler’s massive contract for the next three seasons and head coach Bill O’Brien off the hot seat with an AFC Wild Card win over the Oakland Raiders, it’s easy for the Texans organization to peg Godsey as the fall guy.

O’Brien previously stripped Godsey of play-calling duties mid-season. Both worked together for years on the New England Patriots offense under head coach Bill Belichick. Godsey stayed in Foxborough while O’Brien spent two years in the Big Ten coaching the Penn State Nittany Lions (2012-13). They came together in Houston in 2014 once again.

Godsey is getting blamed, but this offensive quagmire is not his fault. General manager Rick Smith has helped built a great defense in Houston, but has had no idea what he is doing at quarterback. O’Brien was brought in to elevate the position in 2014 after the offense swooned under long-time head coach Gary Kubiak.

Look for Godsey to land with either the Patriots once again or on a coaching staff that has New England roots. Houston now needs to fill both its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this offseason.

Frankly, it’s not a very appealing job given the quarterbacks in tote and the tumultuous relationship between O’Brien and Smith. What top-tier offensive coordinator would want to go to Houston and risk being axed in a year along with O’Brien if they can’t get the offense right?

