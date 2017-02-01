J.J. Watt, now cleared for football, says he ‘elongated’ his career by missing 13 games

Cameron DaSilva

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt underwent multiple back surgeries last year. It forced him to play just three games, which was somewhat of a miracle in itself after he rushed back to return for Week 1.

Now, after just about a full season to recover from his herniated disc, Watt is ready to go. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year spoke to the media Wednesday in Houston and gave a very positive update on his condition. He’s been cleared for football activities, which is a huge step in his recovery.

Watt, 27, also said he believes he elongated his career by missing just about all of 2016. That’s certainly a positive development for the future of the Texans, if it’s indeed true.

He admits he probably didn’t take it as slow as he should have after the initial surgery, attempting to get ready for the season opener.

Opposing quarterbacks should be weary of Watt next season because he hasn’t hit anyone in quite some time, and he’s ready to unleash that built up fire.

The Texans will seemingly enter 2017 with Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus up front, which is arguably the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL. If Houston can find better quarterback play, the Texans will be dangerous.

