Watch Jadeveon Clowney expertly tip a Connor Cook pass to himself for an INT

Connor Cook is making his first career NFL start on one of the biggest stages, and the Houston Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney made sure to give the Oakland Raiders’ rookie QB a rude welcome in the first quarter on Saturday.

Clowney read an Oakland screen and basically watched as Cook threw the ball in his general direction, tipping the throw into the air twice before corralling the ball for an interception on Cook’s third pass attempt of the game:

The pick was the first of Clowney’s career. After an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Raiders for good measure, Houston’s Lamar Miller found the end zone on a 4-yard run, giving the Texans an early 10-0 lead.

The Raiders responded, as Latavius Murray went untouched to the goal line to bring the Raiders within 10-7 at the end of the quarter: