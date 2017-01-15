Houston Texans: 5 Options to Replace Brock Osweiler

The Houston Texans can now say without question that they are a team that is a quarterback away from being contenders for the Super Bowl.

That was clear from their exceptional team effort in New England that was undone by the continental divide between the two quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Brock Osweiler. Brady wasn’t his usual dominant self but made up for his mistakes to put the game away late. Osweiler started slow and never recovered. In fact he set a dubious NFL record during the contest that isn’t likely to be duplicated anytime soon.

Including playoffs, today was 4th time this season that #Texans QB Brock Osweiler failed to break 200 pass yards despite 40+ pass attempts — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2017

This after he was benched in favor of career backup Tom Savage earlier in the year. Osweiler just isn’t good enough to lead a team to a championship. That means unless ownership forbids it, the Texans could be hunting for a new starter in 2017. Who are their best options?

Tony Romo (Trade/FA)

In truth people list Denver as the ideal landing spot for Tony Romo, who looks like he’s about done with his time in Dallas. That may be changing. Houston is closer geographically and can match ever argument the Broncos can from the strong supporting cast to the top tier defense he’d be able to lean on. Romo isn’t focused on money at this point. He’s trying to win a championship and the Texans could offer him the best opportunity. Even with their Osweiler investment they should have over $25 million in cap space next year.

Romo, given his age and injury history won’t command a ton of dollars. In return the Texans get a four-time Pro Bowler who has shown he can still make plays few others can when he’s healthy. Give him DeAndre Hopkins and a stable running game, he’ll make things happen.

Tyrod Taylor (Trade/FA)

Word is the Buffalo Bills are interested in a change at quarterback. That means they could cut ties with two-year starter Tyrod Taylor. It’s a surprising shift to many. Taylor was fairly effective, going 14-14 in 28 games. He amassed 47 total touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. One could argue the Bills defense was a bigger issue but now it’s a money problem. If Houston is looking for somebody who can make the offense more diverse and explosive, Taylor can do that. Better still he’ll do a good job of protecting the football. Something the coaches will appreciate.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Trade)

Cleveland and San Francisco are constantly talked about as prime destinations for New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s considered the top trade asset in the league going towards 2017. The 26-year old has spent three seasons learning behind Tom Brady and under Bill Belichick. His brief appearance at the beginning of the season showed his vast potential as a starter. The fact he comes from New England should interest Bill O’Brien, who was an offensive coordinator there. Unlike the Browns or 49ers, who need massive rebuilds, the Texans are in a position where they can make such a bold trade if they wished.

Deshaun Watson (Draft)

If it’s about winning football games, then the Texans don’t have to get cute. Deshaun Watson proved once and for all that he is a bonafide winner with his epic comeback to win the national championship against Alabama. He’s lost just two games in two years. Give him decent protection and some weapons to work with? He’ll make some plays. Watson is highly athletic, intelligent, and known for having a tireless work ethic. Not much surprises or rattles him. That is exactly what Houston needs under center, and he may be there when they go on the clock in April.

Patrick Mahomes (Draft)

If there is a #1 sleeper in the 2017 draft class, it has to be Texas Tech junior Patrick Mahomes. The buzz on him has grown steadily for months as he’s accumulated a wealth of amazing highlights. Videos that showcase his mix of size, mobility, arm strength and playmaking skill. The challenge with him is whether he can learn pro mechanics and fundamentals. He’s still too much of a backyard-style passer. If O’Brien could coach him up quickly, he’s an upgrade over Osweiler.

