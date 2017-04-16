Head of NFL referees wants changes made to celebration penalties

You can add NFL referees to the list of people who would like to see changes made to celebration penalties.

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the head of the NFL Referees Association, Scott Green, said that not even officials enjoy throwing flags for excessive celebration and added the league is putting the referees in a bad position.

“Nothing is worse than someone going 80 yards for a touchdown and then we’re trying to figure out does that warrant a flag for what he’s doing in the end zone,” Green said. “We don’t really enjoy that. If we could get to a point where it would simply be fines by the league, that would be great. The issue we’ll still have is that guys can get pretty creative out there. The question of whether it’s a foul or not a foul, hopefully we’ll get closer to more of a black-and-white situation.”

It sounds like players, fans and even officials want these rules to either be tweaked or eliminated completely. But if the league is not on board with making changes that would allow players a bit more freedom to express themselves after a big play, then we’ll continue to see flags fly.