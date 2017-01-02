Head coach Gary Kubiak has told the Broncos he’s retiring

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team after Sunday’s season-ending 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders that he’s retiring, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Gary Kubiak just told his team he's retiring saying it's not about him it's about the team — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2017

Kubiak, 55, led the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory a season ago in his first year with the team, but he had been battling health problems for several years.

He missed a game against the Chargers earlier this season after he was hospitalized with migraines, and in 2013 he suffered a stroke and collapsed on the field while coaching the Houston Texans.

Kubiak had a 21-11 regular-season record in two years with the Broncos and was 61-64 from 2006-13 with the Texans.

He told reporters after the Oakland victory – which made the Broncos 9-7 – that he’d address his status on Monday, but reports quickly leaked about what he had told the team in the locker room.