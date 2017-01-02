Head coach Gary Kubiak has told the Broncos he’s retiring

Getty Images/Wesley Hitt

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team after Sunday’s season-ending 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders that he’s retiring, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Kubiak, 55, led the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory a season ago in his first year with the team, but he had been battling health problems for several years.

He missed a game against the Chargers earlier this season after he was hospitalized with migraines, and in 2013 he suffered a stroke and collapsed on the field while coaching the Houston Texans.

Kubiak had a 21-11 regular-season record in two years with the Broncos and was 61-64 from 2006-13 with the Texans.

He told reporters after the Oakland victory – which made the Broncos 9-7 – that he’d address his status on Monday, but reports quickly leaked about what he had told the team in the locker room.