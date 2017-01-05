Has the Dallas Cowboys gamble on Jaylon Smith paid off? Nerve is regenerating!

Rookie linebacker Jaylon Smith’s future has been in question ever since the Dallas Cowboys drafted him high in 2016. But now, recent reports have his outlook trending upwards.

In the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys surprised a lot of people by drafting Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith suffered a gruesome knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl last January, in what was already set to be his final college game.

As a result, several athletes now have skipped their bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft. However, that’s besides the point. Smith was supposed to be a sure top-five pick in the draft last year. As a result of his injury, Jaylon fell to the Cowboys at the 34th pick overall because he suffered nerve damage that threaten to end his professional football career before it could even get started.

But that didn’t scare off the Cowboys. Now, they may have had a little extra confidence in taking a chance on Smith considering their team doctor performed his surgery. Regardless, today Cowboys got some good news regarding the talented linebacker’s future in Dallas.

Very positive news on Jaylon Smith. Says nerve in injured knee is regenerating. Believes he could’ve played in playoffs at elite level — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2017

Cowboys reporter Jon Machota recently tweeted out that Smith feels as though he could’ve contributed during the playoffs. On top of that, the rookie claimed that he would have played at “an elite level”.

If there’s one word I’d use to describe Jaylon Smith, it’s “coy.” Told us today, vaguely, his nerve is regenerating. Optimistic for 2017. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 5, 2017

Consequently, Cowboys insider David Helman shared that optimism while adding that Jaylon was “coy” sharing this news with the media.

Talked to Jaylon Smith. Believes he could’ve played by now, being patient. Nerve regenerating. Brace not a factor anymore. Ran 4.5 other day — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 5, 2017

Lastly, ESPN analyst Todd Archer reported that Smith ran a 4.5 forty yard dash. That’s an impressive feat for a linebacker. For comparison sake, Luke Kuechly ran a 4.58 at his Combine.

Jaylon Smith has the potential to be a true difference make on defense. Not to mention he would be playing alongside one of the league’s best linebackers in Sean Lee. With Lee and Smith patrolling the middle of the defense, opposing offenses would have a hard time moving the ball.

In his senior season at Notre Dame, Smith tallied 115 tackles and 9 tackles for loss in only 13 games. He also proved to be a playmaker that scouts compared to All-Pro linebackers Patrick Willis and Von Miller. They believed Smith was the nation’s most forceful tackler in 2015.

Obviously, nothing is for certain. But it seems like Dallas will have a new enforcer patrolling the middle of the field next season. Smith will almost certainly improve the Cowboys defense the moment he steps on to the field. Let’s just hope Jaylon can reach his full potential.

