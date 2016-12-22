Harrison Smith returns to Vikings practice Thursday, could play Saturday

The Minnesota Vikings got some positive news on Thursday as one of their top defensive players returned to the practice field.

For the first time since leaving U.S. Bank Stadium with his ankle in a walking boot on December 1st, Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith returned to the football field and participated in the team’s Thursday practice.

“It felt good. It’s getting better. (I’m) moving around pretty well,” Smith said when speaking to the media after the practice had finished. However, he did not give any definitive answer on his status for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“We’ll see what the coaches think and leave it up to them.”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was obviously asked about how Smith looked on the field Thursday and gave his usual super descriptive answer when he said, “(Smith) moved pretty good.”

Zimmer also added why his starting safety is able to make such a big difference when he steps on the field as opposed to any of the team’s reserves.

“Harrison’s a good player. When he plays, he’s more instinctive, he plays faster, he’s a physical tackler, good blitzer, good cover guy. I don’t think it’s just experience. He’s a good player.”

Despite neither Zimmer or Smith offering any confirmations of the safety playing on Saturday, the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig still thinks that Minnesota will have Smith in uniform this weekend in Green Bay based on how he moved around during Thursday’s practice.

Having their star safety back on the field Saturday would certainly be a huge boost for their chances to come out with a win over the Packers. A win that could keep their extremely thin playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.

