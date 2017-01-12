Gus Bradley Officially Interviews With Washington Redskins

Gus Bradley is one of the top candidates to land the Washington Redskins defensive coordinator job. He officially interviewed with them on Wednesday.

The Washington Redskins search for a defensive coordinator is really starting to heat up coming into the middle of January. It has been just about a week since the team parted ways with Joe Barry, and they have been interviewing some candidates for the job this week. Their first interview was with Mike Pettine, but on Wednesday, the team met with former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.

Bradley has been considered as one of the top candidates for the job, and it makes a lot of sense. We here at Riggo’s Rag identified him as one of the best candidates for the job, and had the following to say about him:

Bradley has a track record as a great defensive mind. Though Bradley never was the defensive coordinator when the Seahawks made the Super Bowl, he set up a lot of the groundwork for the team. Bradley worked with Richard Sherman and the Legion of Boom to create a terrific all-around unit. He does have an eye for talent, and has been good about getting the most out of his defensive players. That is ironic, considering that was something he could not do as a head coach. For the Redskins, Bradley could focus on developing their secondary into a very strong unit. The Skins have the personnel at corner to be productive, and the team could benefit from converting Bashaud Breeland to safety. If tasked with that challenge, Bradley could see some success and really help remake the Redskins unit. He definitely will not be getting head coaching experience, so he certainly could have a chance to land in Washington.

Jay Gruden must agree with our analysis. Bradley’s best asset is his ability to work with defensive backs, and that could definitely help the team to improve their stop unit. After all, the Redskins have some good personnel with upside in the back four, but Barry never knew how to get the best out of them. Bradley would almost certainly be able to do that.

At the end of the day, Bradley is a high upside candidate who many may not like simply because he is coming off of a poor stint with the Jaguars. He went 14-48 with the Jaguars, but he lacked good players in the first couple of years and just never was able to do enough to make up for that. Still, he knows how to coach a defense, so with less responsibilities and great experience, he could be a perfect fit with the Redskins.

