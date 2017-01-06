Gus Bradley leads Redskins list of choices for defensive coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Gus Bradley is atop the list to replace Joe Barry as the Washington Redskins Defensive Coordinator.

For those not familiar with the name, Bradley was the Seahawks defensive coordinator during the time Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was with the organization. Bradley was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars after four seasons and a 14-48 record. The Jaguars finished their season at 3-13.



As a defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2009-2012, Bradley’s defense allowed for more than 20 points a game for the first two seasons of his tenure. Things sharpened up during the Pete Carroll era and he finished the final two seasons with a top ten defense. In 2011, the Seahawks ranked No.9, allowing 19.7 pts. per game. In 2012 they ranked No.4 only giving up 15 points per game. This season, teams scored on average 23 points per game against the Redskins (28th in the league).

Gus Bradley’s experience in building defenses is there, but will he have the talent that he had in Seattle? That will depend what’s left when the dust clears. Su’a Cravens (upper arm) is expected to play Safety next year. DeAngelo Hall (torn ACL) wants to come back. The Redskins Injury Report finishing out Week 17 is full of key defensive players all dinged up. There’s a lot of rebuilding to do, starting with getting everyone healed and ready to go. Bradley would be a decent choice, but should not be the first choice. The Gus Bradley era at Seattle wasn’t bad, but it took time to build. Its still unclear if he’ll have that many seasons to work the Redskins into a top ten defense.

