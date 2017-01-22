Gus Bradley hired as Los Angeles Chargers defensive doordinator

Gus Bradley is the Los Angeles Chargers as the new defensive coordinator.

Similar to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chargers cleaned house.

In the last game of the regular season he was fired immediately following the game. Many have questioned would he still be in Jacksonville if he coached his team to victory. Who Knows is the answer.

Despite all the drama that surrounded him during his release from the Jaguars, he is now the defensive coordinator for LA.

Gus Bradley is a merry-go-round coach. He has coached multiple teams as a head coach or coordinator.

Also, he has had success with some teams and with other teams such as the more recent he has not had success.

However with the Jaguars he did turn the team around by building a offensive juggernaut. This year he helped finish building the team with defense through the 2016 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles needs improvement and help on defense after losing Eric Weddle to the Baltimore Ravens the previous year.

Injuries have plagued the team since the last time they made the playoffs in 2013.

They lost Jason Verrett their best corner this year midway through the season to injury.

Although they lost Verrett, the defense showed flashes of what they are capable of when they come together.

For the Chargers, Gus Bradley is the correct defensive coordinator. He will be able to sign great free-agent players in the off-season.

Los Angeles already has stars at certain positions. He just needs to help change the intensity of which they play at.

Maybe he should go out and find some free agent defensive players during the off-season to help with the defense. These such positions that can be filled are the corner across from Verrett, linebackers to support Teo, and linemen to pair with Bosa.

The Chargers already have an exciting offensive that when everyone is healthy can compete with any team in the league.

Now they just need their defense to stay healthy, keep being aggressive, and improve their mentality and this team is dangerous.

Gus Bradley will have to prove to everyone he belongs in LA by making the Chargers relevant again.

