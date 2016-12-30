Gun locks sent to Eagles linemen for use on Christmas gifts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) After news spread that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz purchased shotguns for his offensive line this Christmas, a Pennsylvania gun violence intervention group sent the men a gift of their own.

Officials with CeaseFirePA say the organization sent gun locks to the football team for each player who received the personalized weapons from Wentz, an avid hunter.

Executive Director Shira Goodman says CeaseFirePA wanted to ensure that the guns were used ”safely and responsibly.”

The group has encouraged the players to enroll in gun-safety courses and set a good example for responsible gun ownership.

At least two players have run into trouble recently for having guns. An informal poll by the Philadelphia Inquirer of 37 players showed 18 Eagles own firearms.